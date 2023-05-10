Four months on, the search for Brookfield's Brittany Tee continues

The North Brookfield Savings Bank's electronic sign in East Brookfield is still displaying the Brittany Tee tip line phone number.

BROOKFIELD – The disappearance of Brittany Tee continues to puzzle those who catch a glimpse of her image on signs that remain on storefronts and gas stations west of Worcester.

The investigation into the 35-year-old Brookfield woman’s whereabouts continues, four months after she was declared missing. She was last seen Jan. 10.

Tee’s sister Bethany, who lives in Spencer, said this week the family has no updates or leads.

“It’s been a tough four months,” said Bethany.

Bethany, who is older by 18 months, last saw her younger sister Jan. 9 at their mother's home in Spencer where they had met to spend time with one another and Brittany's niece and nephew.

The case had a heavy presence on social media in the early days. Posts are occasionally added to a Facebook group dedicated to the search for Brittany.

Tee’s family contacted the police a few days after the last sighting, spurring an immediate search by authorities.

State police and officers were often seen combing through woods, backyards, parked cars and local parks such as Lewis Field, near where Tee was last seen.

Divers searched the shore of Quaboag Pond and other waterways.

Among others interviewed, authorities reached out to Tee's boyfriend, who has been described by authorities as being “cooperative.”

As of Tuesday, the investigation remains ongoing, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

Tee is described as 5-foot-6 and weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The last time she was seen, police said she was wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans and work boots.

Authorities have set up an anonymous tip line at (508) 453-7589.

Brittany Tee

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: The investigation into Brittany Tee's whereabouts continues four months after she was last seen.