Four months since beating of Preston Lord
Community events are still being held after the death of Preston Lord. It has now been four months since the beating of Lord.
Community events are still being held after the death of Preston Lord. It has now been four months since the beating of Lord.
The merger of Indian media assets of Reliance, its portfolio Viacom18 and Disney will create an entity that captures 85% of the country's on-demand streaming service audience and about half of the TV viewers, analysts said, posing bigger challenges to Netflix, Amazon's Prime Video, Apple, Sony and Zee. The merger, which is scheduled to complete by March of 2025, will have exclusive digital and broadcast rights to some of the key sporting events – including the next four years of popular cricket tournament IPL, flagship ICC events, domestic Indian cricket, FIFA World Cup, Premier League, and Wimbledon. Cricket match streaming has been the prime driver of new users for streaming platforms in India.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to take a deep dive on all the latest news buzzing around the NFL Scouting Combine. The duo discuss whether or not the Combine is in decline as an event, the quarterback class and how it might shake out in the top ten (is Drake Maye sliding or is it just smoke?), Marvin Harrison Jr. and whether or not his WR1 status could be challenged, the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tagging L'Jarius Sneed and what that means for Chris Jones and Zach Wilson being given permission to seek a trade, Later in the show, Fitz and Charles discuss the NFLPA report cards that were released this morning and the most shocking outcomes, including the Chiefs' terrible grade, the Jacksonville Jaguars making a massive improvement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making players pay for their own hotel rooms and more. Last year's report cards showed how much power the players have gained over the last few years.
The ninth MAKERS Conference kicked off in style on Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton with the first ever MAKERS Honors Dinner. The awards ceremony established to honor incredible changemaking women who are making strides in equity and social impact.
Israel and Hamas have representatives in Qatar this week to work out the details of a proposed weeks-long pause in the fighting in the Gaza Strip. President Biden was hopeful for a deal to be reach by Monday, but Israel and Hamas remain skeptical. Here's where things stand.
"This is something that can be very frightening, but there's a lot you can do to really empower yourself to take steps to reduce your cancer risk," one expert says.
Everything you need to know about streaming the first Formula 1 Grand Prix of the season.
'Helped me organize my collection immensely': Here's what you need to corral old discs simply and safely, fans say.
J.D. Power's U.S. Automotive Forecast for February predicted that automaker incentive spending would grow to $2,565, a notable improvement over last year's numbers.
Panic just held a games showcase for its portable Playdate console and announced a March 12 release date of Lucas Pope’s Mars After Midnight. Pope also made Papers, Please and Return of the Obra Dinn.
If you've been procrastinating on securing your F1 tickets, StubHub has you covered with last-minute deals to get you trackside for all the action.
We've put together a list of the best credit cards for balance transfers that can help you pay down debt without immediately accruing more interest.
YouTube Create, Google's standalone mobile app aimed at creators, which helps them produce both Shorts and longer videos, is expanding to a broader set of markets after last fall's launch into beta testing. The idea behind Create is to offer video creators an easy-to-use suite of free tools for making videos on the go. Announced at YouTube's Create event last September, the tool aims to address specific challenges creators face, including editing videos and the use of creative tools, like stickers, GIFs and effects.
Telegram CEO and founder Pavel Durov announced today that the company is launching its ad platform next month, allowing channel owners to receive financial rewards. Channel owners will start receiving 50% of all revenue that the company makes from displaying ads in their channels. Telegram channels allow users to broadcast public messages to large audiences.
Lightricks, the company that makes popular apps like Facetune and Videoleap, announced a new AI-powered filmmaking tool called LTX Studio today. LTX Studio, which is currently inviting users to sign up for a waitlist, is a web-based tool. The company will make the tool available to everyone next month, and it doesn't plan to charge for it at the moment.
If the Chiefs tag L'Jarius Sneed it would cost about $19 million, while a tag for Chris Jones is around $32 million.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine has some questions about who the New Orleans Pelicans are and what their future holds, so he invited Shamit Dua from In the N.O. to come on and try and explain.
A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple has officially canceled the project, breaking the news to nearly 2,000 employees who had been working on it on Tuesday.
These are the most searched vehicles using data complied by Google for 340 new electric, hybrid and ICE vehicles of the most sought-after makes and models in 2024.
TikTok is losing even more songs over its quarrel with Universal Music Group (UMG), as the social media network is starting to remove songs published by UMG, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Tuesday. The row between the two companies began last month when UMG announced that it failed to reach a deal with TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, over royalties. As a result, TikTok had to remove songs owned or distributed by UMG by January 31.
Love is in the air! These picks from Minted, Nordstrom and other retailers will celebrate the happy couple.