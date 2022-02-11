Four more catalytic converters reported stolen

Feb. 11—TRAVERSE CITY — Four more catalytic converters were reported stolen in Mayfield and Garfield townships, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department officials.

In both cases, the owner of the vehicles delayed reporting the incidents, which Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Oosse said is probably because of time passing between the theft and noticing the catalytic converter missing.

In Mayfield Township, a man discovered catalytic converters were missing from three of his pickup trucks. It occurred at least 10 days prior to the time of reporting, probably around Jan. 29.

In Garfield Township, another man noticed the catalytic converter was missing off the bottom of his vehicle on Feb. 2 and reported it to police. He said he doesn't drive his vehicles that often, so it's possible it could have occurred one to two weeks prior to when he found it.

Via email on Thursday, Oosse said the first incident occurred at a residence near Buckley and the second was a business in Garfield Township.

He also said there was no evidence because of the delayed reporting.

These incidents are the latest in a string of catalytic converters being taken from businesses overnight in Grand Traverse County, making five which occurred in Green Lake Township, two in Blair Township, two at a residences in Mayfield Township and one at a business in Garfield Township. This makes 12 total.

Catalytic converters getting taken from the chassis of vehicles is also a common occurrence, as they contain a small amount of precious metals, which can be sold at a high price on the black market or at salvage shops, according to law enforcement.

Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said Tuesday catalytic converter thefts are tied to the price of the precious metals inside of the converters.

The last reported incident was on Jan. 26, when two catalytic converters were taken off two vehicles at a business in Green Lake Township, the Sheriff's Department officials said.

Story continues

Since then, three people, Willie Jarvis Storie, 49, of Mesick, Jonathan Patrick Gustafson, 31 of Interlochen, and Janessa Anne Robinson, 34 of Rapid City, have been arrested and face charges in Wexford County, after a Springvale Township man said he spotted them sawing off the catalytic converter from his Jeep and called 9-1-1, according to a Michigan State Police press release.

A fourth person, a 43-year-old Thompsonville woman, who was driving the minivan containing a freshly cut catalytic converter and tools used to remove it with on the floor when an MSP trooper pulled the vehicle over, has not been charged, Carroll said via text on Wednesday.

Carroll said police believe, in these arrests, they interrupted a group that has been stealing converters in the region, but said he didn't think it was the end of the incidents.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Capt. Randy Fewless said Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the thefts and trying to determine if there's any connection to the Wexford County arrests.

Oosse said because police are still investigating the reports of thefts of catalytic converters in Grand Traverse County, they are still encouraging people to report any catalytic converters that may have been taken, even if they don't think it's a big deal, so they can collect as much evidence as possible.

"I would say, any tip is useful. In some way, shape or form, it's useful," he said.

Police are asking anyone who has information on these incidents to call 9-1-1 and report what they know to Central Dispatch, who can also be reached at 231-922-4550.

Follow Jessica McLean for more stories at @journalistjam on Twitter.