Four more teenagers charged with murder in shooting near East High

Police have arrested and charged four more teenagers with murder in the March 7 shooting outside East High School that left one teenager dead and two others in critical condition.

According to a news release, the Des Moines Police Department made additional arrests in the investigation over the shooting that killed 15-year-old Jose Lopez-Perez in what police have said was a targeted drive-by incident against him. Six other teenagers have already been arrested.

The teenagers, who were charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, include:

Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 18, of Des Moines

Braulio Hernandez-Salas, 17, of Des Moines

Daniel Hernandez, 17, of Des Moines

Kevin Isidro Martinez, 16, of Des Moines

Detectives reviewed residential camera footage in the area of the shooting that shows shots fired at the victims from three vehicles that were following closely by each other, the release said. Police identified people in the vehicles through surveillance video and interviews of suspects and acquaintances, according to the release.

Police believe that six firearms were used in the shooting and concluded that gunfire came from all three vehicles.

Charging documents were not available Tuesday night. The investigation is ongoing.

