Four more teens charged in beating at Lewiston apartment complex

Mar. 4—LEWISTON — Police have charged four more teens in an attack at a Strawberry Avenue apartment complex last month that seriously injured two people.

The four juveniles accused in recent days are charged with assault in the Feb. 9 attack at River Valley Village. In all, five people have been arrested, including a 15-year-old charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Police said about 7:15 p.m. Feb. 9 they were called for a report of a large fight among teenagers at a basketball court. Several of the combatants were reported to be armed with a variety of weapons, police said.

When the first police officers arrived at 99 Strawberry Ave., they found the brawlers had fled, except for an 18-year-old man who was injured. He was taken to a hospital.

Police later learned that a juvenile had also been hurt and had been taken to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston by his parents. That boy was later identified by his mother, Jennifer Banton, as a 14-year-old.

"Four carloads of teens pulled up with bats, machetes and metal pipes," she said. "They beat my son and another boy nearly to death."

Banton said her son was jumped and beaten with a variety of weapons. The boy was taken to a local hospital and later moved to Maine Medical Center in Portland for concerns over a neck injury.

The teen has since been released, although he continues to receive medical treatment for his injuries.

The 18-year-old hurt in the assault was also treated at a local hospital for a variety of wounds and released later that night.

Police have been investigating the attack. Early reports are that the beatings were done in response to an altercation at Lewiston High School.

School officials have also been investigating the matter and several students have been suspended as a result.