Six more women accuse Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct

Six more women came forward to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in the past year, according to lawsuits filed on Monday.

The plaintiffs all said Watson exposed himself and either hinted at or specifically asked for sexual services during sessions, according to the women, who are all represented by Houston attorney Anthony Buzbee.

In these latest civil complaints, filed in Harris County District Court, five women said they were victimized once by Watson on Jan. 21 and March 5 of this year and around July and on Aug. 2 and April 19 of last year.

One of the women said Watson behaved inappropriately toward her twice, during sessions in June of last year and then again on Aug. 17, her lawsuit said.

"Watson is in the sex trade. He needs to be stopped," according to the lawsuit from the alleged Aug. 2 incident.

In the alleged July 2020 incident, the woman said Watson contacted her about massage work even though her specialty was in "teeth whitening and a sauna detox," according to the lawsuit.

She nonetheless agreed to a massage for Watson, who ejaculated on her during the session, the civil complaint said.

The woman "felt violated, disgusted and ashamed" and "immediately called her friend after the massage to tell her what happened because she was in shock," Buzbee wrote of that alleged July 2020 incident.

Watson also reached out to an esthetician for an April 19 massage session, even though she wasn't trained for that work, the plaintiff claimed.

The player allegedly touched her hand with his penis and "shortly after this Watson ejaculated," leaving the woman "confused and mortified," the lawsuit said.

"Plaintiff brings this case ... to prevent Deshaun Watson and those like him from engaging in further conduct with other future victims," according to the April 19 accuser's civil complaint.

The plaintiff who allegedly saw Watson twice said the first session was arranged by her manager, and at that initial meeting, the quarterback "groped her buttocks and vagina and then pushed her buttocks into his face," the lawsuit stated.

She ended up seeing Watson again, on Aug. 17, when the defendant booked a massage for himself directly through her and she only recognized him to be "the same man who had harassed her earlier that year" upon his arrive at her spa, the lawsuit said.

During that second encounter, Watson allegedly "asked her to perform oral sex and to pretend that he was a woman," according to the plaintiff, who is a lesbian.

Thirteen women total have now accused Watson of scheduling massage sessions in which he allegedly exposed himself and sought sexual services.

All six of Monday's lawsuits include language that "Watson's behavior is part of a disturbing pattern."

The quarterback, who led the NFL in passing yards last season, has denied any wrongdoing.

Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said in a statement last week that he was "extremely proud" to represent the football player and "wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations."

He said he could not comment further until the allegations are reviewed.

"We will respond next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so," Hardin said.

After the first lawsuit was filed, Watson said in a statement Tuesday that he was being wrongly targeted by a "publicity-seeking" lawyer.

"I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," he said. "The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me — it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

A women's advocacy group, which has been critical of the NFL's handling of domestic abuse issues for years, called on Monday for the league to take action against Watson.

"The NFL’s failure to take the mounting sexual abuse lawsuits against Deshaun Watson more seriously is an infuriating sign of the league’s cavalier attitude toward violence against women," UltraViolet campaign director Elisa Batista said in a statement.

"Despite the severity of these allegations and the pattern that Watson targeted women massage therapists specifically, the NFL has taken zero action, insisting that the matter is simply ‘under review.’"

The group has long accused NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell of inaction in the face of misconduct allegations and again called for his resignation.

"For years, Gooddell has turned a blind eye to violence and sexual abuse committed by players," Batista said.

“Watson should have been suspended immediately last week after the initial allegations of abuse emerged. Instead, Goodell is standing by and doing nothing as Watson’s lawyers embark on a vicious smear campaign against the women who are bravely coming forward."

A representative for the NFL and Goodell could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.