The Four Most Common Mistakes Made When Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey—Plus, How to Avoid Them
Want to make a perfect bird this Thanksgiving? Knowing the biggest pitfalls and the best fixes will help you do just that.
Want to make a perfect bird this Thanksgiving? Knowing the biggest pitfalls and the best fixes will help you do just that.
Butterball Turkey gives tips on cooking this Thanksgiving.
Corey Lee of Benu and San Ho Won shares his tips to make a better bird.
In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Adele said she had no interest in catering her sound towards teenagers.
Airline travelers are only owed refunds, hotel and meal vouchers in certain cancellation circumstances due to a patchwork of regulations and policies.
Pete Davidson reigned as the king of Staten Island once again in a hilarious "Walking In Memphis" parody about his beloved hometown on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 20. Watch below.
I found that Wendy's is a solid competitor to McDonald's breakfast, with the chicken biscuit as a standout.
The euro neared a 16-month low on Monday as concerns grew over new COVID-19 restrictions in Europe, with Austria entering another full lockdown and Germany considering following suit. Germany's acting Chancellor Angela Merkel told leaders of her conservative party that measures being taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's biggest economy were insufficient and that stronger action was needed. Meanwhile Austria began its fourth lockdown, the first since vaccines became widely available, shutting Christmas markets, bars, cafes and theatres.
By following these tips, you’ll lessen the chances of having an unwelcome visitor — foodborne illness — at your table this Thanksgiving.
We have a premiere date and teaser trailer for Shondaland's newest show, based on the infamous story of Anna Delvey, a scammer in New York City.
(Bloomberg) -- Traders are pricing in a ramp-up in tapering bond purchases by the Federal Reserve and the potential for a June liftoff on rate hikes after President Joe Biden selected Jerome Powell to serve another four years as the central bank’s chair.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-O
There are five new Christmas movies premiering tonight, plus a repeat of the Scotty McCreery-inspired Hallmark Christmas movie.
Data: Philadelphia Police Department; Chart: AxiosA new study from anti-gun violence nonprofit ManUpPHL offers solutions to the city’s gun violence crisis from those most at risk of becoming victims or perpetrators of that violence — young Black men.Why it matters: Their experiences around gun violence and the behaviors that drive the city’s gun culture are absent from most research, said ManUpPHL board chairperson Brian Ellis.The findings are based on hours of conversations with nine young Blac
Indiana cruised to a 76-44 win over Louisiana Sunday. The Ragin' Cajuns missed 25 straight first-half shots in the loss.
Thanksgiving 2020 will be unlike any other, so whether you're a novice in the kitchen or just looking to spend less time laboring than years past, it's a perfect opportunity to take a semi-homemade approach to your dishes. With these tips and tricks from Bon Appétit test kitchen director and super taster extraordinaire, Chris Morocco, take the fuss out of the feast by dressing up prepared ingredients and packaged mixes to enjoy Thanksgiving to the fullest. "I think you can get totally crafty when it comes to all kinds of store-bought stuff," he told "Good Morning America."
LOOK: Raiders QB Derek Carr's passing chart from Week 11
“Those experiences ... can contribute to health inequity throughout our state...” said Nadereh Pourat, associate director at UCLA.
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch gives his initial thoughts on the Spartans' performance Saturday against the Buckeyes
An unarmed Elijah McClain, 23, died in 2019 after a violent police arrest in Aurora, Colorado, where he was tackled, choked, and injected with ketamine.
The Eagles smoked the Saints in South Philly for their second straight win, and the victory felt like validation for a team headed in the right direction. By Adam Hermann
Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former “Saturday Night Live” cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66.