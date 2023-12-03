The four most important factors in the college search process | College Connection

There are a multitude of factors that influence students’ decisions as to where to spend their college years.

In a survey, earlier this year, of undergraduate and graduate students, BestColleges.com found the top four factors to be affordability, student outcomes, flexibility and accessibility to specific programs, and college rankings/reputation.

Students are wise to focus on affordability, as more than half of graduating students this past year left college in debt; the average debt for New Jersey students was $35,202. Cost-conscious students often favor in-state public colleges and universities, such as The College of New Jersey and Rutgers, where annual tuition is currently less than $18,000 before any need-based aid. While most students seek to live on or off campus during their college years, those who choose to commute from home can avoid the additional expense of room and board which at times can even exceed the cost of tuition.

Student outcome is likewise an important quality, as it includes factors such as graduation rate and employment after graduation. Particularly for those students graduating with debt, it’s important to minimize the number of years it takes to earn a degree and the amount of time to secure employment. One number students should take into account is the Return on Investment (ROI), which is the long-term financial value of a degree. The 40-year ROI for New Jersey public and private nonprofit institutions exceeded $2 million at both Princeton University and Stevens Institute of Technology, and 1.7 million at New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Other New Jersey schools with a 40-year ROI exceeding $1.2 million, in decreasing order, are Rutgers-Camden, Rutgers-Newark, Seton Hall University, Rutgers-New Brunswick, The College of New Jersey, Ramapo College, and Monmouth University.

Flexibility and accessibility to specific programs and resources is key, particularly for students who know exactly what they want to do. Some universities are known for their extensive co-op program (Drexel and Northeastern), others host impressive science labs (Emory, Lehigh, and Carnegie Mellon). Students with a clear academic and career path can maximum the offerings of particular colleges.

The academic reputation of a college is also of importance. Students can access U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges guide to determine the top ranked colleges for their intended career. The latest 2024 issue lists the “Best in the Specialties” for various fields of business, engineering, and computer science.

Susan Alaimo is the founder & director of Collegebound Review, offering PSAT/SAT® preparation & private college advising by Ivy League educated instructors. Visit CollegeboundReview.com or call 908-369-5362.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: College planning defined by these four factors