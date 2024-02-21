Four mouth-watering events coming soon to Tuscaloosa

Charity fundraisers have found that food is an effective way to reach Tuscaloosa's heart.

Here's a look some upcoming events where patrons can eat, have a good time and raise money for a good cause:

Krispy Kreme Challenge

The Tuscaloosa Krispy Kreme Challenge, a family friendly race with a sweet twist, will return to Tuscaloosa this Saturday for the 12th year.

The event, which involves the option of eating doughnuts and running, will begin at 10 a.m. at Government Plaza, 2106 Sixth St. Registration to participate in the race is available now online at www.tuscaloosakkc.com.

Big Al poses with some of the runners at Government Plaza during the Krispy Kreme Challenge on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in Tuscaloosa. The race, which will be held Saturday, benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of West Alabama.

The Krispy Kreme Challenge is one of Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Alabama's largest fundraisers. Organizers have coined the traditional race as the sweetest event of the year. All proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Alabama, a nonprofit organization that provides mentors to children who face adversity.

The Krispy Kreme Challenge involves a test of physical fitness and gastrointestinal fortitude, organizers say.

To complete the challenge, participants will run 1 mile, pick up a dozen doughnuts, eat the doughnuts and then run 1 mile back to the finish line.

For those who don't want to eat a dozen doughnuts, the challenge has other options for those who just want to run. There are multiple categories for participants, including challenger, casual and team. Casual participants are not required to eat the doughnuts. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in all categories.

The Tuscaloosa Krispy Kreme Challenge was first held in February 2013 right off Paul W. Bryant Drive near the University of Alabama campus, before moving to Government Plaza.

The original Krispy Kreme challenge started in 2004 as a challenge between a group of 10 friends in North Carolina and has since grown into a national charity race.

Kiwanis Pancake Day

The Tuscaloosa Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Day is set for March 2.

All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and refreshments will be served from 7 a.m. until noon in the cafeteria at Central High School, 905 15th St. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the door or in advance from any Kiwanis Club member.

Pancake Day will include celebrity chefs and some Tuscaloosa sports legends.

Jerry Giles and Terry Tittle worked as a team to make hundreds of pancakes on Kiwanis Pancake Day at Central High School, on Saturday, March 2, 2019. This year's Pancake Day will be from 7 a.m. until noon March 2 at Central High.

There will be face painting, balloons and other activities for the kids, along with music by members of the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra and other performers.

Pancake Day is one of the Tuscaloosa Kiwanis Club’s largest fundraisers. Proceeds will go to a range of services that help children of Tuscaloosa and West Alabama, including the Freedom Farm, the Key Club, Schoolyard Roots, Reading Allies, the Tuscaloosa County Spelling Bee, Turning Point, Circle K International, Tuscaloosa's One Place, United Cerebral Palsy of West Alabama and the Children's Hands-on Museum.

Death By Chocolate

Family Counseling Service of Tuscaloosa's Death By Chocolate fundraiser will return to Tuscaloosa on April 18.

The event, which organizers say is West Alabama's premier chocolate-tasting event, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa River Market, 1900 Jack Warner Parkway.

Kimberly Brackner looks at the chocolates on display at the TCTA Hospitality booth during the Death By Chocolate event at Tuscaloosa River Market Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Proceeds from Death By Chocolate will benefit Family Counseling Service of Tuscaloosa.

Admission is $40 and tickets can be purchased at www.CounselingService.org or at Family Counseling Service.

Attendees have the opportunity to taste various chocolate delicacies from around a dozen of the area's best bakers and chefs, then cast a vote for their favorite.

At the end of the night, the winners will be recognized by crowning a People's Choice Award, as voted on by attendees, as well as a Chef's Choice Award, as judged by a classically trained chef during the event. Other awards for creativity, table decor and presentation will also be presented.

Here are examples from last year's winners:

Tuscaloosa Career & Technology Academywon the People's Choice Award and the Wine Market won the Chef's Choice Award.

Gourmade Kitchen won Best Traditional Dessert, SoCal Cantina won Most Innovative Creation, Nothing Bundt Cakes won for Best Special Dietary Dessert, TCTA Hospitality Academy won Best Table Decor and Nothing Bundt Cakes won for Best Presentation.

West Alabama Food and Wine Festival

The West Alabama Food and Wine Festival will return to downtown Northport on April 21.

The festival, which showcases the best dishes from dozens of area restaurants and benefits the West Alabama Food Bank, will be held on Main Avenue in downtown Northport beginning at 4 p.m.

The Food and Wine Festival moved to Main Avenue in downtown Northport Sunday, April 30, 2023.

In past years, the festival was held indoors, at the Tuscaloosa River Market on Jack Warner Parkway but the event was recently relocated to Northport.

Organizers previously said the move to Northport will enhance the festival, which is in its 11th year. According to its website, the festival has raised more than $150,000 for nonprofits in the Tuscaloosa area.

This year, the festival will support two Alabama nonprofits: Turning Point's domestic violence/sexual assault services and the West Alabama Food Bank.

Tickets cost $75 or $100 for VIPs. All tickets include a keepsake wine glass. VIP tickets add early entrance at 3:30 p.m. and private lounge seating. Tickets will increase to $100 for general admission and $125 for VIP after March 31.

For tickets and more information, visit www.westalabamafoodandwine.org. Guests must be 21 years old and able to provide a valid ID to attend the festival.

