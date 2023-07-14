Four nabbed on drug charges in Carbondale

Jul. 13—Carbondale police and members of the Lackawanna County Drug Task Force arrested four people on drug charges Wednesday, seizing crystal methamphetamine and other narcotics.

Three of the arrests happened after the task force executed search warrants on two Carbondale residences.

Among the suspects:

—Derrick Joshua Lezinsky, 38, was arrested and charged with delivering crystal methamphetamine to a confidential informant on June 16 and June 28 during controlled buys monitored by investigators, police said.

Lezinsky, who is listed as homeless, was held in Lackawanna County Prison on $75,000 bail after his arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Sean McGraw.

—Kaquan Latif Hendricks, 38, was taken into custody when task force members executed a search warrant on his home at 55 Belmont St., Apt. 2. Investigators found cocaine, suspected fentanyl pills, $1,134 in currency and drug paraphernalia, police said.

He was arraigned before McGraw and also held on $75,000 bail.

—Garrett Williams, 32, fled but was detained after a foot chase when the task force executed a warrant on his residence at 8 Oak Ave. Williams had a gram of crystal meth in his possession and officers found more in his bedroom, along with packaging materials and a ledger detailing drug transactions, police said.

He was jailed on $50,000 bail after arraignment before McGraw.

—Tina M. Colwell, 43, who was taken into custody at 8 Oak Ave., said she picked up heroin/fentanyl for another individual to package and sell and told investigators there was "dope" in a suitcase in the living room, according to police. She also had a bag of crystal meth in her bra that she said she planned to sell for Williams.

Colwell, of 698 E. Lackawanna St., Olyphant, was arraigned by McGraw and held on $35,000 bail.

All four suspects face possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other offenses. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled Thursday.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132

