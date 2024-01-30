Four NC restaurants make Yelp list of ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’

Four North Carolina restaurants made it on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” for 2024.

The dining review website on Jan. 23 unveiled its 11th annual “Top 100 Places to Eat” ranking, with restaurants in Dillsboro, Greensboro, High Point and Asheboro appearing on the list. No restaurants from South Carolina made the cut.

Yelp analyzed submissions, ratings, review volume and community input to rank the list.

Haywood Smokehouse in Dillsboro is North Carolina’s highest-ranked restaurant at No. 11. It has 4.8 stars out of a possible 5, with 582 reviews. That family-run barbecue restaurant at 403 Haywood Road — in western North Carolina — is known for its dry-rub meats made Texas style, according to Yelp.

