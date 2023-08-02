Four Nigerian Stowaways Rescued Off Brazil After 14 Days on Ship's Rudder

Storyful

Four Nigerian stowaways were rescued off the coast of Vitoria, Brazil, on Monday, July 10, after spending 14 days on a ship’s rudder.

The men hid in the Liberian ship’s rudder hoping to reach Europe, Brazilian outlet Folha reported; they ran out of food after 10 days.

The Federal Police of Brazil said the men claimed to be Nigerian but had no documents to prove their identity. They were under the custody of Brazil’s maritime agency and would likely be deported, the police said.

Since then, two of the men had returned to Nigeria per their request and two had applied for asylum in Brazil, according to a report by Reuters.

This footage by the Federal Police of Brazil shows the police giving the men water while they’re still on top of the ship’s rudder. Credit: Federal Police of Brazil via Storyful