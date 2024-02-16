Four NJ middle school students sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-infused gummies

Four Camden County students at at Phifer Middle School ended their school day this week in the hospital after ingesting marijuana gummies, 6ABC.com reported.

The incident happened after a student took the laced gummies from home and shared them with other schoolmates, district Superintendent Ronnie Tarchini told ABC. School staff noticed the students acting lethargic and glassy-eyed.

Pennsauken Police Department is investigating, waiting for lab results to verify what exactly the students ingested.

Tarchini said that new security measures will be established, such as banning any type of candy that is not in a candy wrapper, ABC reported. Any student caught bringing drugs to school will be suspended, he said.

Recreational marijuana and derivatives like cannabis-infused candies are now legal in the state of New Jersey for those 21 and over. State-licensed dispensaries would sell cannabis products to any customer that presents official proof of age.

