Four nominated for Town Council seats Tuesday at Palm Beach's annual election caucus

Two incumbent Town Council members and two town board members vying for the seat of outgoing Council President Maggie Zeidman were nominated during Palm Beach's 112th caucus Tuesday evening.

Bobbie Lindsay and Lew Crampton, who hold the Group 1 and 2 seats, respectively, are currently running unopposed, all but assuring their win for new council terms ahead of the March 19 municipal elections.

John David Corey, a member of the town's influential Architectural Commission, and Bridget Moran, who sits on the Landmarks Preservation Commission, are running for Zeidman's Group 3 seat.

Zeidman announced Oct. 20 she would not seek a fifth term on the council.

Anyone seeking a seat in the March election has until 5 p.m. today to file before the qualifying period closes.

Town Council members in Palm Beach serve two-year terms. There are no term limits.

Lew Crampton applauds after he accepts the nomination for Palm Beach town council during the annual Town Hall caucus Tuesday December 5, 2023 in Palm Beach.

About 50 people attended the hour-long caucus, which began at 6 p.m.

Planning and Zoning Commission member Nicki McDonald presided over the gathering as caucus chairperson, with Carla Cove serving as caucus secretary.

The event began with introductory remarks from Mayor Danielle Moore, followed by the nomination of caucus officers and town council members.

Crampton was nominated for the Group 1 seat by former Town Council President Robert Wildrick and seconded by Citizens' Association of Palm Beach Co-Chair Skip Aldridge and Lynn Foster.

Seeking his fourth term on the council, Crampton was first elected to his seat in 2018 and re-elected in 2020 and 2022 without opposition.

Wildrick spoke of Crampton's accomplishments during his six years on the council and his commitment to his constituents.

Bobbie Lindsay smiles after she accepts the nomination for Palm Beach town council during the annual Town Hall caucus Tuesday December 5, 2023 in Palm Beach.

"Lew understands what it means to be a public servant," Wildrick said. "He believes that he works for each and every resident, and has proven that time and time again. He's the first councilman that I can recall that set up office hours, and he will spend time with any individual, as much as they need, hearing their ideas, their thoughts, their suggestions and their problems."

Lindsay was nominated for the Group 2 seat by Mark Zeidman and seconded by Lawrence Kaplan and Carrie Murray.

Seeking her fifth term on the council, Lindsay was first elected to her seat in 2016, and reelected in 2018, 2020 and 2022 without opposition.

During his nominating speech, Zeidman noted Lindsay's advocacy for the Town Marina renovation, environmental initiatives, long-term protection from sea level rise, improving the funding of the town's pension plan, and monetizing town-owned real estate in West Palm Beach.

"I believe Bobbie will act to preserve the town's unique character and quality of life," he said.

Candidate John David Corey accepts the nomination for Palm Beach Town Council during the annual Town Hall caucus Tuesday December 5, 2023 in Palm Beach.

Corey was nominated by Charles Frankel and seconded by Pamela Dunston and Dennis Miller.

A certified master gardener who sits in the landscape seat on the Architectural Commission, Corey has advocated for sustainability and the use of native plants in landscaping.

Frankel noted that Corey, who holds degrees in finance and real estate development, strives to strike a balance between preservation and progress.

"John's academic record ties in well to the challenges with growth, traffic, and preservation we face going forward," Frankel said. "His concerns for the residents are well-articulated."

Moran was nominated by former Police Chief Michael Reiter and seconded by Elizabeth Gordon and Melissa Agnello.

Candidate Bridget Moran accepts the nomination for Palm Beach Town Council during the annual Town Hall caucus Tuesday December 5, 2023 in Palm Beach.

In addition to her time on the landmarks board, Moran also has served as a volunteer with several local organizations, and she is a director with Safeguard Palm Beach, formerly known as Palm Beach Crime Watch, and a member of St. Edward Guild and the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach.

Reiter said Moran fits very well for the future needs of the town.

"The town's elected officials and staff have to innovate and find ways to manage additional change," he said. "I'm very confident Bridget will listen and respect the citizens of Palm Beach and promote the effective operation of a fair and impartial town government that works to shape that change that has already come and will continue to come in even greater impacts."

All four candidates were instructed to contact Acting Town Clerk Kelly Churney Wednesday to complete the qualifying process.

The council will hold a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday to declare the results of the town caucus, pass a resolution, and approve a proclamation from the mayor regarding the March election.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Four nominated for Council seats at Palm Beach's annual election caucus