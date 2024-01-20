Four North Dakota schools named state finalists in Samsung STEM competition

Jan. 19—GRAND FORKS — Four North Dakota schools are among the state finalists for the 14th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition.

The nationwide competition's goal is to encourage students grades 6-12 to use their STEM knowledge to "create innovative solutions addressing critical issues in their local communities," a press release said.

"The competition engages U.S. Gen Z students to catalyze change by applying problem-based learning principles, environmental stewardship and entrepreneurship to address some of society's most pressing challenges," it said.

The North Dakota finalists are Community Alternative High School in Grand Forks, Dickinson High School in Dickinson, Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center in Valley City and Wachter Middle School in Bismarck. Each of these finalists will win a package of $2,500 in classroom school supplies and technology, the release said.

Three national winners will be selected in April, and each will receive a $100,000 prize package.