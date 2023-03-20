Four Oath Keepers members found guilty of obstruction in the far-right group's third Jan. 6 trial

9
Daniel Barnes and Ryan J. Reilly
·3 min read

WASHINGTON — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday, as a judge ordered jurors to continue deliberating the most serious counts against two additional defendants.

Sandra Parker, Laura Steele, Connie Meggs and William Isaacs were found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. The jury found Michael Greene, another member of the Oath Keepers, not guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, but was still debating whether he was guilty of aiding or abetting the obstruction of an official proceeding. Bennie Parker was found not guilty of aiding or abetting, but the jury was still deliberating the conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding charge.

All six members of the far-right group were found guilty of the charge of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Both Parker and Greene may only ultimately be convicted of that charge.

This was the third group of Oath Keepers members to go to trial for their actions on Jan. 6, but these defendants did not face the more serious and seldom-used charge of seditious conspiracy that those in the first two groups faced.

Parker, Steele, Meggs and Isaacs were alleged to have entered the Capitol, while Greene and Parker were not.

Texts from William Isaacs and a person identified as Aunt Traci. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)
Texts from William Isaacs and a person identified as Aunt Traci. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)

Jurors began their first full day of deliberations on March 13.

Greene testified at the trial that the Oath Keepers were like old men talking trash at the barber shop. Pressed on that comparison, Greene noted that two of the men he was charged with were “old as s---.”

Nine other members of the Oath Keepers have been tried in relation to Jan. 6. Five of them — Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Thomas Caldwell — were found guilty in November of a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding. Two of them, Oath Keepers founder Rhodes and Meggs, were also found guilty of seditious conspiracy.

An Oathkeeper leadership chart. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)
An Oathkeeper leadership chart. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)

In the second trial, which ended in January, all four defendants — Roberto Minuta, Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel, and Edward Vallejo — were found guilty of seditious conspiracy, bringing the total number of Jan. 6 defendants found guilty of that charge at trial to six.

Five other members of the Proud Boys are currently on trial for seditious conspiracy as well; that trial is expected to go on for several more weeks.

More than two years after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the FBI has arrested about 1,000 people in connection with the breach. And new arrests continue to be made; this month, the list of arrestees included Larry Giberson, a senior at Princeton University who is accused of joining the violent mob inside the tunnel on the west side of the Capitol on Jan. 6 and urging other rioters to drag police officers out.

As NBC News has reported, the FBI has the names of hundreds of additional individuals who entered the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, as well as the names of more than 100 people who are currently listed on the FBI's Capitol Violence page.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • 4 guilty of conspiracy in latest Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    Four people associated with the Oath Keepers were convicted on Monday of conspiracy and obstruction charges stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol in the latest trial involving members of the far-right antigovernment extremist group. A Washington D.C. jury found Sandra Parker, of Morrow, Ohio, Laura Steele, of Thomasville, North Carolina, William Isaacs, of Kissimmee, Florida, and Connie Meggs, of Dunnellon, Florida, guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and other felony charges.

  • Four Oath Keeper associates convicted of felonies for roles in US Capitol attack

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Four associates of the far-right Oath Keepers group were found guilty on Monday for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the Washington jury remained deadlocked on some serious charges for two other defendants who did not enter the building during the chaos. Oath Keeper associates Sandra Ruth Parker, Laura Steele, Connie Meggs and William Isaacs were found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding - a charge that can carry up to 20 years in prison, as well as several other felony and misdemeanor charges. Michael Greene and Bennie Parker, the two who did not enter the Capitol building, were acquitted on the most serious felonies charges, though the jury remained deadlocked on one outstanding felony count for each man.

  • Columbus' Office of Violence Prevention may be the first in Ohio. It now has its director.

    Rena Shak has been named as director of Columbus Mayor Andew Ginther's new Office of Violence Prevention.

  • Trump calls for protests as possible arrest looms

    Former President Donald Trump said he will be arrested Tuesday and called on his supporters to protest. A Manhattan grand jury is investigating alleged hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. Skyler Henry reports.

  • China's Africa ties: why food is the new focus

    China is importing more food products such as avocados, cashews, sesame seeds and chilli peppers from Africa, as agriculture emerges as the new focus of Beijing's engagement with the continent. In the first two months of this year, Shanghai ports handled more than 40,000 tonnes of African agricultural products worth more than US$100 million, according to Shanghai Customs. By March 3, a total of 1,845 tonnes of African sesame had been imported through Shanghai's Waigaoqiao Port - 4.3 times more t

  • Burtchville woman sentenced to prison for fatal hit and run in August

    Attorney says driver is remorseful; judge says nothing can bring back woman who was killed

  • Fernando Alonso handed back third place at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

    More than three hours after the 41-year-old was controversially stripped of his 100th career podium, the FIA reversed its decision.

  • Sixers star Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

    Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week winner.

  • North Korea media guide

    An overview of the media in North Korea, as well as links to broadcasters and newspapers.

  • Pence says a Trump indictment is 'just not what the American people want to see'

    "I'm taken aback at the idea of indicting a former president of the United States," the former vice president told ABC News.

  • Butler County contractor facing felony charges

    Butler County contractor facing felony charges

  • Oregon’s Rural-Urban Divide Sparks Talk of Secession

    COVE, Ore. — Corey Cook still holds a fondness for her days living in Portland, Oregon, where the downtown pubs and riverfront cherry blossoms made her proud to call the Rose City home during her 20s. But as she started growing wary of the metro area’s congestion and liberal politics, she moved to the suburbs, then the exurbs, before heading east, eventually escaping Portland’s sphere of influence on the other side of the Cascade Mountains in 2017. But even here, where she now runs a Christian c

  • Will Trump get arrested? Between sketchy witnesses and the law, case comes up short.

    Despite legal flaws in the case against former President Donald Trump, District Attorney Alvin Bragg is counting on favorable New York judges, jurors.

  • Trump’s taunts intensify, DeSantis gets scolded on foreign policy, and it’s March bill madness

    It’s Monday, March 20, and the harsh glare of the national spotlight is upon us — and our governor. The state Legislature keeps racing through life-changing bills. And the congressional Republican caucus has arrived in Orlando – for a three-day retreat.

  • Officials Prep for Protests as MAGA Sycophants Push ‘Patriot Moat’ Around Mar-a-Lago

    Ricardo Arduengo/ReutersWith former President Donald Trump insisting he’s going to be arrested as early as Tuesday, meetings have reportedly been held between city, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to prepare for mass protests or riots.The talks come as far-right forums have overflowed with ideas on how to keep Trump out of the clink—with one person suggesting Trump supporters should create a “Patriot moat” around the former president’s estate at Mar-a-Lago in South Florida so law enf

  • Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport

    Lebanon will construct a $122 million terminal at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport to be operated by a leading Irish airport company when it's completed in four years, officials said Monday. Lebanon’s only international airport had a major facelift after the country’s 1975-90 civil war and has been working at full capacity for years. The airport has not undergone an expansion since 1998.

  • Prosecutors rest in sedition case against Proud Boys leaders

    Federal prosecutors on Monday rested their seditious conspiracy case against former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants charged with plotting to stop the transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 election. Jurors will hear testimony from defense witnesses before deliberating in one of the most serious cases to come out of the Justice Department’s massive investigation of the violent Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Defense attorneys have argued there is no evidence the Proud Boys plotted to attack the Capitol and stop Congress from certifying Biden’s electoral victory.

  • NY grand jury to hear pro-Trump witness in hush money case

    A NY grand jury is probing a payment made by Donald Trump's ex-lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels.

  • Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

    LONDON/DETROIT (Reuters) -For many electric vehicles, there is no way to repair or assess even slightly damaged battery packs after accidents, forcing insurance companies to write off cars with few miles - leading to higher premiums and undercutting gains from going electric. And now those battery packs are piling up in scrapyards in some countries, a previously unreported and expensive gap in what was supposed to be a "circular economy." Battery packs can cost tens of thousands of dollars and represent up to 50% of an EV's price tag, often making it uneconomical to replace them.

  • Panthers GM Scott Fitterer: We have conviction on multiple QBs in 2023 draft

    Although they haven't settled on who they'll be taking atop the 2023 draft, the Panthers have conviction on multiple QB prospects.