Four officers testify in Smelser case, say speaking against fellow cop 'difficult'

LAS CRUCES - Sean Terry wasn't entirely sure why other Las Cruces police officers wanted him to pull over a blue truck on 3 Cross Avenue. But, on Feb. 29, 2020, he did. In doing so, he initiated the traffic stop that ended with Antonio Valenzuela dead and former officer Christopher Smelser accused of choking and killing him.

Terry and three other officers involved in the incident testified on July 11 and 12 at the onset of Smelser's trial. Their testimony and body camera footage gave an account of what happened on Feb. 29, 2020.

Later in 2020, a grand jury would indict Smelser, 29, on one count of second-degree murder.

Smelser's trial began on July 11. The 3rd Judicial District Court scheduled it to end on July 22, although it may end sooner. Since Monday, Prosecutors from the state Attorney General's Office called four police officers to the stand to recount the night in question.

Each officer provided a chunk of the story after taking the stand, talking about the traffic stop, the chase, the struggle — Smelser's defense refers to it as a fight while prosecutors call it a scuffle — and the vascular neck restraint.

The details presented by the four officers were nearly consistent with previous reports about what happened. However, all four officers told the jury that it was difficult to testify against Smelser. All four also told the jury that they'd spoken with Smelser's attorney, former 3rd Judicial District Attorney Amy Orlando, at some point after the incident.

Andrew Tuton, Smelser's former partner, said that Orlando had represented him at one point in the investigation. The representation was brief, Tuton said. He added that Orlando sat with him when a state police officer interviewed him after Valenzuela died.

"I'm nervous," Tuton said when asked how he was feeling about testifying against his former partner and someone he considers a friend. "But, I'm hoping that I give the truth and, hopefully, that leads to the truth coming out."

The first to testify and first to contact Valenzuela was Terry. Terry testified that he pulled the truck over because its registration had expired. Other officers testified they observed the blue truck "hesitating in the roadway," as well.

Valenzuela is in the backseat when the truck is pulled over. His cousin is in the passenger's seat, and his cousin's friend is driving the truck. Terry, Smelser, and Tuton surround the truck after Terry pulls it over. Terry approached the truck from the passenger side while Smelser and Tuton went to the driver's side. Terry testified that he was still in the dark about why the truck needed to be pulled over when he walked beside it.

As Tuton approached, Terry took note of his body language. He said he could tell Tuton wanted to take control of the scene but did not elaborate on how he discerned this from Tuton's body language.

Terry also said he noticed that Valenzuela wasn't wearing a seatbelt. Valenzuela gave officers his name, and date of birth. When police ran his name through a court database, they learned the court had issued an arrest warrant.

Other than Smelser and Valenzuela, no one was more involved in the events of Feb. 29, 2020, than Tuton. He was on the stand for about three hours Tuesday morning, the longest testimony so far. He provided details about what happened that night.

His video shows him approaching Valenzuela as Valenzuela gets out of the truck. Valenzuela then takes off running. Tuton and Smelser give chase before Tuton falls to the ground. Eventually, Tuton and Smelser catch up with Valenzuela and after an altercation, Smelser puts him in a neck restraint, letting go when he thinks Valenzuela is seemingly asleep.

Tuton and Smelser, as well as LCPD officers John Guaderamma and Misael Ibarra — who arrived just as Smelser put the chokehold on Valenzuela — can later be seen on body camera video laughing and joking about their predicament. Twice, Tuton refers to Valenzuela as a "f***er” before the officers realize that Valenzuela is unresponsive.

Valenzuela, 40, was declared deceased about an hour later.

Tuton cried during his testimony. The breakdown occurred when Zack Jones, an assistant attorney general prosecuting the case, asked Tuton if he felt his life was in danger. Tuton couldn't answer. For about 30 seconds, tears rolled down his eyes.

Jones seemed skeptical.

"I don't recall you getting this emotional," Jones said, referring to a preliminary hearing in 2020. "What's changed?"

Tuton said he didn't get to speak fully at the hearing years ago. Later, Orlando asked Tuton if he had faked his emotional outburst. He denied it and said the emotional expression was genuine.

Eventually, Tuton used tissues to clear his face and told the jury he thought Valenzuela sought to kill him or Smelser.

"My fear was that I wasn't going to be able to get officer Smelser," Tuton said.

Tuton said he believed that Valenzuela had a gun in his pocket. He said he was confident he or Smelser would be shot. No gun was found on or near Valenzuela during the entire altercation. Guaderamma did find a Leatherman-like pocket knife in Valenzuela's pocket.

"When we went to the ground, and I felt his right hand move up," Tuton said. "I was certain my left leg was going to get shot."

Guaderamma and Ibarra also testified. Both officers said testifying against Smelser was difficult. Guaderamma, Ibarra, and Tuton said LCPD disciplined them for their conduct that night. In addition, the department dinged all three men for failing to render aid. LCPD's general orders compel officers to render aid after they've applied force.

Prosecutors expected to rest their case Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement they made at the outset of Tuesday's testimony.

