Four Oklahoma executives plead guilty to $100 million contract bidding scheme

Four erosion control company owners or managers have pleaded guilty to a $100 million scheme involving price fixing and rigged bids for publicly funded transportation construction contracts in Oklahoma, court documents show.

Prosecutors said the four men agreed in 2017 to fix prices and split contracts for erosion and soil control products and services throughout the state:

Stanley Mark Smith, 65, a company owner who operated out of Claremore and Catoosa, pleaded guilty this week in Oklahoma City federal court.

Roy Henry Heinrich, 65, a former owner and officer of an El Reno-based company, pleaded guilty on Dec. 4.

Ryan Ashley Sullivan, 46, an owner and executive of a company in Lawton, pleaded guilty on Nov. 6.

James Travis Feazel, 50, a former operations manager of a Weatherford-based company, pleaded guilty on Sept. 26.

Erosion control products and services, including the use of solid slab sodding, are often incorporated into contracts with federal, state and local governments for publicly funded projects including highway construction and repair.

Prosecutors said many of the projects the defendants bid on included federal funding, including funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The criminal conspiracy involved intentionally placing high-priced bids or outright refusing to bid, according to court documents:

Smith, whose company targeted more than $42 million worth of contracts, and Feazel, whose company targeted more than $50 million worth of contracts, continued conspiring into April 2023, prosecutors said.

Heinrich, whose company targeted more than $7 million worth of contracts, was part of the conspiracy until at least July 2021.

Sullivan was part of the conspiracy until at least April 2019.

The defendants each pleaded guilty to violating the Sherman Act — the federal antitrust law prohibiting unreasonable restraints of trade. They each face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $1 million criminal fine.

The fine may be increased to twice the gain derived from the crime or twice the loss suffered by the victims of the crime if either amount is greater than the statutory maximum fine.

