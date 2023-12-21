Woman, screaming and covered in blood, arrested after four-year-old boy stabbed to death

A “happy and energetic” four-year-old boy has been stabbed to death at his home in east London, with a 41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to an address in Montague Road, Hackney, at around 10.50pm on Wednesday after concerns were raised about the welfare of a child.

Officers, accompanied by the London Ambulance Service, entered the house and discovered the boy with knife wounds. He was rushed to hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

A 41-year-old woman, who police said was known to the boy, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

‘Seemed like a loving family’

A woman who asked not to be named but said she could see the address from her home, described how police forced entry to the top floor flat just before 11pm. They later led out a woman, who was covered in blood and screaming, in handcuffs.

She said they “seemed like a loving family” and added: “We often saw the boy playing on his scooter. He was happy and energetic.

“The woman was taken out in handcuffs. She was in her pyjamas. She was covered in blood and screaming. About an hour later the child was taken away. Two police officers also left, shaking.”

The Metropolitan Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, and that the boy’s next of kin had been informed.

Det Chief Supt James Conway, who leads policing for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “This is an extremely distressing incident which will understandably cause shock and disbelief amongst the local community and those who attended the scene.



“We are working with our partners, including Hackney Council and the school community, to ensure support is there for people who need it. Specialist officers from our homicide team are progressing this investigation and continue to work to establish the circumstances of this young child’s death, and the events that led up to it.

“This incident occurred within the home and, while [there is] no wider public safety risk, additional officers will be present in the area as we recognise the impact this will have on the community.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.