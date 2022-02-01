Four-year-old boy dies after shooting himself in the head with gun in car as mother smoked cannabis

A four-year-old boy has died after he accidentally shot himself in the head in the back of a car while his mother and another adult smoked marijuana in the front seat, according to authorities.

Jarion Walker was shot and killed inside a vehicle on the 900 block of Stillwell Lane in Westego, Louisiana, on Saturday night.

Police were called to the area at around 10:45pm that night and rushed the little boy to hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced at a press conference on Monday night that Jarion’s autopsy revealed the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The sheriff said that the little boy was sitting in the back of the parked car with his two younger siblings when he got hold of the gun and fatally shot himself in the forehead.

The boy’s mother and another adult, who have not been named, told investigators that they were smoking marijuana in the front of the car at the time and weren’t watching what the three children were doing at the time.

Initially, investigators were looking into the possibility that one of the adults present or even one of Jarion’s siblings, aged 22 months and one, had pulled the trigger.

The sheriff explained that this was because the gunshot wound appeared to be in back of the head.

However, Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich found that the wound was “a contact wound to the forehead, right above the right eyebrow”.

Sheriff Lopinto said the autopsy and ballistic evidence "made it more probable that it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound by the 4-year-old,” reported Nola.com.

No arrests have been made in the case, with the sheriff saying he did not believe it would be “appropriate” while the family are grieving the boy’s death.

"I don’t think it was appropriate to make an arrest at this point. They just lost a child, and it was certainly wasn’t intentional, by any means,” he said.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, he urged gun owners not to leave firearms in their vehicles or within the reach of children.

"These types of deaths can certainly be prevented," he said.