Four-year-old child drowns in Brookline pool

Officials are investigating following the drowning death of a four-year-old child, Monday.

The child was pulled from a pool on Prescott Street in Brookline, shortly before 5 p.m.

Officials say the child was one of several in the pool at the time of the drowning, and that several adults were in “very close proximity.”

“An adult on scene at the residence began performing CPR on the child with the guidance of our dispatcher, and lifesaving efforts continued upon the arrival of emergency personnel,” according to a release issued by the Brookline Police Department.

The child was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital, where they later died according to officials.

“At this time this case appears to be an unfortunate accident, however it remains under investigation,” Brookline Police said.

In addition to the Brookline Police, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police are also investigating.

