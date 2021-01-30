Four-year-old girl discovers 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint at a beach in Wales

Adela Suliman

LONDON — A four-year-old girl has made a big discovery.

Walking along a beach in Wales with her father and pet dog, she spotted an extremely well-preserved dinosaur footprint that has excited paleontologists worldwide.

Lily Wilder made the discovery near Bendricks Bay in south Wales, U.K., finding an imprint thought to have been left 220 million years ago.

"It was on a low rock, shoulder height for Lily, and she just spotted it and said, 'look Daddy,'" her mother Sally Wilder, 41, told NBC News by telephone on Saturday.

"She is really excited but doesn't quite grasp how amazing it is," Sally, an engineer, said. Adding that her husband took photos at the beach and later shared them with the family. It was Lily's grandmother who encouraged them to reach out to local experts and fossil enthusiasts for further investigation.

Although it is impossible to identify exactly which type of dinosaur left the 10-centimeter (3.9-inch) footprint, some facts are discernable, Cindy Howells, Amgueddfa Cymru National Museum of Wales paleontology curator, told NBC News.

It's likely the footprint was made by a dinosaur that stood about 75 centimeters (29.5 inches) tall and 2.5 meters (about 8 feet) long, she said.

It would have been a slender animal with a tail that walked on its two hind feet and actively hunted other small animals and insects, she added. The specimen footprint is known as a "grallator," and could help scientists establish more about how dinosaurs walked.

"It's brilliant," Howells told NBC News.

"It really is stunning preservation ... You can see every detail of the muscles and where the joints are in the foot."

It's likely that Wales and many other land masses historically had dinosaurs roaming around them, said Howells. Sadly, there are no fossilized bones to match the print, she said, but similar footprints had been found in the United States, known to have been made by the dinosaur "coelophysis."

"We've not even found a fraction of the total species of dinosaurs yet," said Howells, adding that the print Lily found provides a very useful "clue."

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

The Welsh beach is protected as a Site of Special Scientific Interest, and the preserved fossil has now been safely removed. It will soon be taken to the National Museum Cardiff for future generations to enjoy and for scientists to study, the museum said in a statement.

The museum, currently closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, said that once it reopens, Lily and her school class will be invited to see the article and have her name listed beside it as an official "finder."

Lily, who loves dinosaur TV shows and has a collection of toys and models, told NBC News the T-Rex was her favorite.

While she played with her little brother George, 1, Lily's mother said she encouraged parents facing coronavirus lockdown restrictions to take their children for walks in nature, where it's safely possible.

"We're going to keep encouraging exploring outside," Sally said. "It's great as it gets them really interested and the whole family can learn together."

Latest Stories

  • Critics say plan to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill is an insult to her legacy

    This week, the Biden administration announced that it would resume efforts to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman's image on the $20 bill, a move first championed by the Obama administration in 2016.

  • Biden news - live: Pentagon pauses plan to vaccinate Guantanamo Bay prisoners, as Lincoln Project sues Trump

    Mr Biden is reportedly keen to distance himself from proceedings as he sets out early agenda

  • Biden reportedly expected to nominate judges with legal backgrounds 'historically underrepresented on the federal bench'

    For Decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemicCoronavirus vaccine guide: Everything you need to know so far5 irrationally funny cartoons about the GameStop stock market madness

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some

    The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced plans to grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the country's government after its formation in 1971. Saturday's announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratic nation's prime minister and vice president, said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.

  • Poles clash with police in abortion ban protest

    The ruling, first announced on Oct. 22 last year by the Constitutional Tribunal, led to weeks of massive protests, forcing the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government to delay its implementation. scuffles broke out between protesters in the capital Warsaw between protesters gathered gathered outside the Constitutional Tribunal building and the police. A group of demonstrators was blocked for hours by the police using a crowd control technique known as 'kettling'. At least three people were detained, including Klementyna Suchanow, one of the leaders of the movement Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike). Under the new rules, terminations will be permitted only in cases of rape and incest, and when the mother's life or health is endangered. Doctors performing illegal abortions in Poland face jail.

  • Factbox: Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The head of Germany's vaccine regulator expects that the European Union will approve AstraZeneca's vaccine without any age restrictions, he told a news conference. * Scotland will publish COVID-19 detailed vaccine supply data next week even though the British government has so far refused to do so amid a row between the European Union and drug companies such as AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries. * AstraZeneca Plc will file for Japanese approval of its vaccine as early as mid-February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

  • Rural communities 'under siege' by criminal hare-coursing gangs

    Rural communities have suffered a steep rise in hare coursing, with the RSPCA saying the growing involvement of gangs in wildlife crimes is a major factor in its decision to hand over its 200-year-old prosecuting powers to the CPS. Dozens of rural landowners are being repeatedly targeted by gangs who gather to bet on the outcome of dogs chasing down and killing as many hares as possible. Latest figures obtained by The Telegraph show that in some counties, such as North Yorkshire, there was a 51 per cent increase in incidents of hare coursing and poaching last year. A similar increase is expected this year. The RSPCA’s chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said on Saturday: “We’re involved in cases that involve cock fighting, badger baiting and hare coursing, which can involve millions of pounds of fraud, tax evasion and even weapons and these cases are complex. “We think there’s a better way for us which is to mirror the situation in Scotland, where our sister charity, the SSPCA, transfers its cases and files over to the procurator fiscal, the Scottish equivalent of the CPS, so there’s that division between investigation and prosecution.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been replaced by a body double

    According to QAnon lore, the Supreme Court justice had died years earlier but her death was hidden as part of a conspiracy

  • China finance official executed in bribery case

    The former head of a Chinese state-owned asset management company was executed Friday on charges of taking bribes in an unusually severe penalty for a recent corruption case. Lai Xiaomin of China Huarong Asset Management Co., was among thousands of officials snared in a long-running anti-graft campaign led by President Xi Jinping. Others including China's former insurance regulator have been sentenced to prison.

  • As asylum camp swells at U.S.-Mexico border, Biden aide calls for patience

    The Biden administration is urging migrants waiting in Mexico under restrictions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump to be patient, even as the population of a makeshift camp in northeastern Mexico begins to swell with hopeful asylum seekers. On Friday, a senior aide to U.S. President Joe Biden said the administration is working on a system to process the asylum seekers who are waiting in Mexico under a Trump-era program known as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

  • China could strip Hong Kong citizens of right to vote

    China could strip Hong Kongers of their right to vote if they opt to hold British-issued travel documents allowing them to resettle in the UK, experts said last night. The warning came after Beijing announced yon Friday that it would "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, through which a visa scheme opens on Sunday allowing them to move to Britain. The scheme - announced by Boris Johnson last year in the wake of Beijing's human rights clampdown in Hong Kong - is expected to be used by more than 300,000 people in the coming five years. Beijing’s foreign ministry declared that as of Sunday, it would no longer recognise the "so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions." The declaration thus far appears to be largely symbolic, because Hong Kongers also have their own Hong Kong passport and ID cards, which Beijing still recognises.

  • Family of Florida teen body-slammed by school officer demands his firing

    “(We’re) just angry and want justice to be served," said the mother of Taylor Bracey.

  • Democrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    House Democrats plan to make their Republican colleagues go on the record about whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) should stay in the House as a member in good standing, with seats on the budget and education committees. Greene is scrubbing her social media history of incendiary posts, but plenty has already been unearthed this week. The latest is a 2018 Facebook post in which Greene suggested, as New York's Jonathan Chait paraphrases, that deadly "California wildfires were intentionally set by a Jewish space laser." Greene has also said school mass shootings were faked, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — one of the several prominent Democrats whose killing Greene appears to have endorsed — used Greene's Sandy Hook hoax comments to slam House GOP leaders. "Assigning her to the education committee, when she has mocked the killing of little children," Pelosi said Thursday. "What could they be thinking — or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?" Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) said he will introduce a privileged resolution to expel Greene, ensuring it a floor vote as early as next week. "Expulsion would require two-thirds support in the House, making it highly unlikely that it will succeed," Politico says. "Still, it will force every single lawmaker, including members of GOP leadership, to go on the record when it comes to Greene." Meanwhile, her fate "is fueling tensions throughout the House" three weeks after the Jan. 6 assault, Politico notes. "Many Democrats say they are still rattled by the potential role of GOP members in that attack, including Greene," who "has been blamed even by some Republicans for helping to incite the insurrection." "The enemy is within the House of Representatives," Pelosi said Thursday. "We have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence against other members." Some House Democrats, The Washington Post reports, "have bought bulletproof vests and are seeking other protections." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) "has long struggled with how to address Greene, highlighting the current predicament for House GOP leaders, whose party attracts an increasingly virulent anti-establishment, conspiratorial base," the Post reports. He had, and blew, his chance last summer, Axios reports, when he and his leadership team "discussed — but then largely set aside — fears that" the "QAnon-supporting" Greene "would end up a flaming trainwreck for their party." More stories from theweek.comDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemicCoronavirus vaccine guide: Everything you need to know so far5 irrationally funny cartoons about the GameStop stock market madness

  • EXPLAINER: Behind the Kremlin's response to Navalny rallies

    Rattled by nationwide protests over jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian authorities are moving rapidly to block any new ones – from piling legal pressure on his allies to launching a campaign to discredit the demonstrations. Unprecedented mass rallies across Russia on Jan. 23 demanding Navalny's release from jail resulted in thousands of arrests, and dozens of criminal investigations were opened. President Vladimir Putin likened organizers of the protests to “terrorists,” and lawmakers charged that Navalny was a Western stooge and betrayed his country to benefit Russia’s adversaries.

  • Cuomo Won’t Apologize for Nursing-Home Miscount, Says ‘Who Cares’ Where Deaths Recorded

    New York governor Andrew Cuomo said the issue of coronavirus deaths in state nursing homes had become a “political football,” in his first public comments after Attorney General Letitia James found that his administration had drastically undercounted nursing-home deaths. The state health department in April 2020 altered the way it reported coronavirus deaths among nursing home residents. Residents who died of COVID-19 in the facilities themselves were listed as nursing home deaths, while residents who died after being transported to a hospital were not included in that tally. The change in reporting artificially lowered the true death toll. Health Commissioner Howard Zucker admitted on Thursday night that 3,829 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 in a hospital since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total nursing home death toll from 8,914 to 12,743, a jump of 43 percent. “Look, whether a person died in a hospital or died in a nursing home, people died.” Cuomo told reporters on Friday. My father “was in a hospital, got transferred to a nursing home. My father died. My father was in a nursing home, got transferred to a hospital. My father died. People died.” Cuomo added, “If you look at New York State, we have a lower percentage of deaths in nursing homes than other states. A third of all deaths in this nation are from nursing homes. New York State, we’re…about 28 percent, but we’re below the national average in number of deaths in nursing homes. But who cares — 33, 28, died in a hospital, died in a nursing home — they died.” (The percentage of nursing home deaths appears to be 30 percent, not 28 percent as Cuomo asserted.) The governor also accused former Trump adviser Michael Caputo for bringing national attention to coronavirus in New York’s nursing homes and using it as a “political football.” “To play politics with it the way they did: that was mean,” Cuomo said referring to the Trump administration. “Because if you lost someone in a nursing home, then it put a thought in your head, ‘Well maybe it didn’t have to be. Maybe my father died unnecessarily.’ And that was just cruel to do, because it wasn’t true.”

  • US judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan

    A US judge on Thursday rejected a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to Japan to face charges they helped former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flee the country. The ruling by US District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston cleared the way for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to be handed over to Japan, after the US State Department approved their extradition. The Taylors' lawyers had argued they could not be prosecuted in Japan for helping someone "bail jump" and that, if extradited, they faced the prospect relentless interrogations and torture. Ghosn in a court filing sought to support their claim, arguing he faced prolonged detention, mental torture and intimidation in Japan and the Taylors would face "similar or worse conditions". But Ms Talwani said that "although the prison conditions in Japan may be deplorable", that was not enough to bar extradition and that authorities had established their alleged actions were an "extraditable offense". Lawyers for the Taylors quickly moved to appeal. They declined to comment, as did Nissan. Ghosn and the Japanese embassy in Washington did not immediately comment. The Taylors were arrested in May at Japan's request. MS Talwani put their extradition on hold on Oct. 29 so she could hear their challenge to the State Department's decision. Prosecutors say the Taylors helped Ghosn flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn has denied wrongdoing. Prosecutors said the elder Taylor, a private security specialist, and his son received $1.3 million for their services.

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • Biden vows to have most ethical admin in response to claims brother used Biden name for business

    Despite warning, Frank Biden published ad for law firm on inauguration day promoting close relationship to Joe Biden

  • Former Obama aide to be tapped as Iran envoy, angering hawks

    A top national security aide to former President Barack Obama will be tapped as U.S. envoy for Iran, a senior State Department official said late Thursday. The senior official and several other people familiar with the decision said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will name Rob Malley as the Biden administration’s point person on Iran. The official added that Malley has “a track record of success negotiating constraints on Iran’s nuclear program” and that Blinken is confident he “will be able to do that once again.”