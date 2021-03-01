Four-year-old girl found wandering alone in the Bronx three days ago still not reunited with family

Sidaya, a four-year-old girl who was found wandering the Bronx alone, after midnight, without a jacket. (NYPD)

A four-year-old girl was found wandering around New York City by herself, in the middle of the night three days ago, and has not been reunited with her family since.

The child, who told police her name was Sidaya, was found on Saturday after midnight at the corner of East 156 Street and Prospect Avenue. She was wearing a sweater but did not have a jacket on when she was found.

NYPD

Police were alerted to the four-year-old's situation by a concerned passerby.

As of Monday, the little girl's parents were still missing.

Since being rescued by police, the four-year-old has been placed in the care of the city's Administrator for Children's Services.

In surveillance footage released by the police department, Sidaya can be seen crossing the street at a crosswalk after midnight.

An adult woman is also in the video. She is walking a few yards ahead of the little girl, and occasionally stops to look back and wait for the little girl to catch up.

The NYPD said it was not immediately clear if the woman knew Sidaya or if she was a concerned bystander trying to help the girl.

The woman is about 5ft 2 and appears to be in her 20's, police said.

Once Sidaya was in the NYPD's custody, she was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln. She was evaluated and found to be in good health.

The NYPD is asking that anyone who can provide information regarding the child to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

