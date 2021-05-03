Four-year-old mauled to death by dog

Justin Vallejo
·1 min read
One of two dogs removed from the girl&#x002019;s home (@Fox4 News)
One of two dogs removed from the girl’s home (@Fox4 News)

A four-year-old girl was mauled to death by her family’s mixed-breed dog in the backyard of their Texas home.

The dog was euthanized on Saturday morning after Elyah Brown died from her injuries at Cook Children’s Medical Centre the night before, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Local news footage showed Fort Worth Animal Care and Control take custody of the animal before it was put down, but it remains unclear what breed of dog it was.

City of Fort Worth spokesperson Dianne Covey told the Star-Telegram she couldn’t name any dominant breed despite posts from the National Pit Bull Victim Awareness group claiming it was a pit bull mix.

“Really, it’s just a mixed-breed dog," Ms Covey told the outlet.

A GoFundMe page set up by the family has raised $10,380 for funeral and memorial service for Elayah, who they described as a "wonderful" daughter, niece and cousin.

"She was a bright, beautiful and inspiring person," the family wrote. "Elayah was 4 years old when her life was unfortunately cut short from an attack by dogs."

While no charges have been filed in connection with the death, Fort Worth Police said the crimes against children unit has been notified and will investigate.

"Anytime there is a loss of life, it’s a tragic incident," police chief Neil Noakes said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all first responders that responded to this call."

Recommended Stories

  • Bill and Melinda Gates separation send shockwaves through world of global philanthropy and healthcare

    ‘Neither of us are afraid of a little bit of grist in the system, neither in business nor in our marriage’

  • Tarrant Area Food Bank plans mass distribution event ‘Meals for Moms’ at AT&T Stadium

    The event will assist moms and anyone else who needs food in Tarrant County and surrounding areas.

  • US has ‘no closer ally’ than Britain but must protect Good Friday Agreement, says Blinken

    1998 Good Friday Agreement ‘a historic achievement that we should protect’, says Blinken

  • Fort Worth man accused in fentanyl overdose death of Parker County 18-year-old

    Brosnon Marquis Ashton, 29, was arrested last week as he left his Fort Worth home.

  • Fox News running ads about Andrew Cuomo scandal allegations during CNN show of brother Chris Cuomo

    New York governor faces multiple investigations over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and multiple allegations of sexual misconduct

  • Attention travelers! EU proposes reopening external borders

    In an announcement sure to be welcomed by travelers worldwide, EU officials on Monday proposed easing restrictions on visiting the 27-nation bloc as vaccination campaigns across the continent gather speed. Travel to the European Union is currently extremely limited except for a handful of countries with low infection rates. The Commission hopes the move will soon allow travelers reunite with their friends and relatives living in Europe and support the bloc's economy this summer.

  • DeSantis signs bill banning vaccine ‘passports,’ suspends local pandemic restrictions

    ST. PETERSBURG — Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Monday immediately suspending local government pandemic-related restrictions such as mask mandates, in his latest action to speed Florida’s return to normalcy from the coronavirus. During a news conference at St. Petersburg’s The Big Catch at Salt Creek, a restaurant south of downtown, DeSantis said ending local restrictions was the ...

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says

  • Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

    Pair said in statement ‘we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple’ but will continue to run foundation together Bill and Melinda Gates in Paris, France, on 21 April 2017. Photograph: Frederic Stevens/Getty Images Bill and Melinda Gates have announced they are to divorce after 27 years of marriage, saying they “no longer believe we can grow together as a couple”. The Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist and his wife have built up a combined $124bn (£89bn) fortune, making them among the top five richest couples in the world. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the pair said in a joint statement posted on Twitter on Monday. pic.twitter.com/padmHSgWGc— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 3, 2021 The couple who jointly run the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a huge funder of global health and disease prevention initiatives including the fight against coronavirus, said they would continue to run the foundation together. “We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” they said. pic.twitter.com/fCVHDlZbvq— Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) May 3, 2021 The couple have three children, Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18. Jennifer Gates, writing on Instagram on Monday, said it had “been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family”. “Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy while we navigate the next phase of our lives,” she wrote. The surprise announcement comes less than two weeks after the pair appeared virtually at an event for healthcare workers fighting the pandemic. Melinda, 56, has in the past said their marriage has been “incredibly hard”, saying that Bill, 65, regularly works 16-hour days and can find it hard to make time for the family. “Believe me, I can remember some days that were so incredibly hard in our marriage where you thought, ‘Can I do this?’” she said in an interview with the Sunday Times in 2019 to mark their 25th anniversary. Bill, who co-founded Microsoft in 1975, was already a billionaire when the pair got married in 1994. He met Melinda when she joined the company when he was 31 in 1987. Melinda said that Bill spent weeks debating whether or not they should marry, and even made a list of pros and cons for marriage on a whiteboard. “When he was having trouble making the decision about getting married, he was incredibly clear that it was not about me, it was about, ‘Can I get the balance right between work and family life?’” she said. Gates is the world’s fourth-richest person with his estimated $124bn (£90bn) fortune, but he would have been even more vastly wealthy if he had not committed to giving away at least half of his fortune before he dies. He has donated at least $40bn to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation since 1994, which funds IT education in the US and healthcare and poverty initiatives around the globe – including funding large-scale projects tackling HIV and malaria. Their foundation has more than $51bn in assets, according to a tax filing. In 2010 the Gateses and Warren Buffett created the Giving Pledge, a promise to give at least half of their wealth to charity, and called on other billionaires to join them. More than 170 of the world’s richest people, including Mark Zuckerberg, Mike Bloomberg and George Lucas, have so far signed up. Bill said the pledge was “about building on a wonderful tradition of philanthropy that will ultimately help the world become a much better place”. He told ITV’s This Morning in 2016 that it was “not a favour” to give his three children huge sums. “It distorts anything they might do, creating their own path. This money is dedicated to helping the poorest. They know that, they are proud of that, they go on trips with us to see the work that’s being done.” The Gates Foundation was one of the earliest and biggest funders of research into vaccines and treatments for coronavirus. Bill has said he is prepared to spend billions on preventing the spread of the virus. “It’ll be a few billion dollars we’ll waste on manufacturing for the constructs that don’t get picked because something else is better,” he said. “But a few billion in this, the situation we’re in, where there’s trillions of dollars ... being lost economically, it is worth it.” It is the second divorce among the super-rich in recent years, following Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos’s 2019 separation from his wife, MacKenzie Scott. Their divorce turned Scott into the world’s fourth-richest woman with a $38bn fortune. It was by some distance the largest divorce settlement in history. The previous record was $2.5bn paid to Jocelyn Wildenstein when she divorced art dealer Alec Wildenstein in 1999. Scott has promised to give away all of her fortune, and gave away almost $6bn last year, thought to be the largest sum ever given away in a single year. Bezos is the only member of the top five richest people in the US to have not signed up to the Giving Pledge initiative promising to give away at least half of his fortune.

  • Man in his 40s ‘pushed to the ground and raped’ near Middlesbrough nature reserve

    The man was walking along a footpath between Tees Barrage and Newport Bridge in Yorkshire when he says he was approached by his attacker

  • Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

    The cause of the car wreck is still under investigation

  • Macron's party teams up with conservatives for regional elections in south

    French President Emmanuel Macron's centre-right party has formed an alliance with the conservative Les Republicains (LR) for regional elections in June in the southern Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region, the prime minister was cited as saying on Sunday. Coming a year after Macron’s La Republique en Marche (LREM) party got trounced in municipal elections, the alliance shows a recognition within the ruling party that it is too weak and unpopular to win some regions on its own. Junior Minister Sophie Cluzel, the LREM's regional candidate, will thus run on same ticket led by Les Republicains' Renaud Muselier, president of the regional assembly.

  • Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn seems to forget the Pledge of Allegiance

    ‘I want you to hear, not just listen, I want you to hear every single word of the Pledge of Allegiance,’ Flynn says before appearing to forget part of 31-word oath

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Florida governor says limiting local Covid powers is ‘evidence-based’

    Most of the state’s population is still unvaccinated

  • Pelosi’s archbishop calls for high-profile catholics to be denied communion if they back abortion

    ‘This is a bitter medicine, but the gravity of the evil of abortion can sometimes warrant it’ Archbishop writes in 17-page letter

  • US probably won’t reach Covid herd immunity, experts conclude

    US must address vaccine access and combat severe infections as restrictions relaxed, health experts tell The New York Times

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.