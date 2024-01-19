Four OSU fraternity members charged with dumping dead longhorn on rival fraternity's lawn

Four Oklahoma State University fraternity members have been charged with the unlawful disposal of a carcass after a dead longhorn was found on their rival fraternity's lawn.

The animal was discovered Dec. 1 on the lawn of the FarmHouse Fraternity at Oklahoma State University with its stomach cut open, and the words "(expletive) FH" branded on its side. The incident occurred the day before the OSU Cowboys played the University of Texas Longhorns.

The men charged in the incident — Bennet Fady, 20, Luke Ackerly, 19, Brody Shelby, 19, and Andrew King, 19 — are members of the Alpha Gamma Rho, fraternity, which had been involved in a "prank war" with FarmHouse, according to court records.

Social media posts of a longhorn carcass lying in the front yard of OSU's FarmHouse fraternity were posted to social media in December.

The four men were charged with the misdemeanor on Dec. 28, punishable by up to a year imprisoned or a fine up to $500, and requested to appear in court by Jan. 24 to avoid an arrest warrant. They appeared in court Jan. 17 and each plead not guilty.

Afterward, they were booked into the Payne County jail, where they remained for about an hour and a half before being released on own recognizance bonds. They are scheduled to appear again in court March 11.

Stillwater police detective Rachel Bruce wrote in an affidavit that after reviewing surveillance footage, discovering evidence on the farm the longhorn had been taken, and interviewing members of both the FarmHouse and the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternities, the names of the four men charged were revealed to police.

"Each of these individuals admitted to members of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity in Stillwater, they were responsible for dumping the Longhorn on the FarmHouse lawn," Bruce wrote. "I learned through interviews, that several days before the incident at FarmHouse, Bennett Fady discussed a plan to dump a dead Longhorn on the FarmHouse property, as a prank.

"Fady was reportedly discouraged from executing this plan by multiple members of the fraternity, including the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity member who had allowed him previous access to the Stevenson property, where the cow was taken from."

