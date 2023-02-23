Four Overland Park police officers on leave amid investigation. How much has it cost?

The City of Overland Park has spent nearly $250,000 on salaries for four officers who were placed on paid administrative leave over nine months ago.

Sgt. Timothy Tinnin, Sgt. Rachel Scattergood, Sgt. Brandon Faber and Officer Bradley Heater were placed on leave May 6, according to records from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the agency responsible for issuing and revoking police certifications.

The four have been on leave while the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office investigates criminal allegations involving a police nonprofit where three of them have served as directors.

The investigation stems from the findings of an audit of the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation that was reported to members of the Fraternal Order of Police, union president Dianna Johnson said in a statement in May.

Scattergood and Faber’s names appear on recent years of tax documents for both the foundation and the FOP. Tinnin’s name is listed on tax documents for the foundation. Heater’s name appears on tax documents for the FOP.

The four officers make between $73,831 and $84,738, according to records from the City of Overland Park.

Overland Park spokeswoman Meg Ralph said the city has no control over the length of the investigation. But the city can put employees on paid leave at the discretion of their department director or human resources, according to city policy.

“Paid administrative leave is not a form of discipline; disciplinary action, if appropriate, would occur upon the conclusion of the criminal or internal investigation,” Ralph added.

Lauren Bonds, executive director of the National Police Accountability Project, said it is common for taxpayers to subsidize paid leave when officers are investigated for misconduct on the job. But she said this case was different because the allegations surfaced from their work with the foundation.

“You can maybe understand the argument that the public should pay for officers who are being investigated in the course of performance of their work for the city,” Bonds said. “That argument is harder to make when the investigation is for private actions that weren’t in furtherance of the police department’s primary mission. Taxpayers are justified in being concerned that their dollars are being used here.”

Story continues

The Star reached out to the six council members who serve on Overland Park’s public safety committee. Councilman Faris Farassati said he had not been told anything about the status of the investigation and therefore could not comment.

Councilwoman Melissa Cheatham forwarded the request for comment to City Manager Lori Luther, writing “Please advise.” Luther responded by sending an email to the governing body as well as Police Chief Frank Donchez directing media questions to her and Ralph, according to emails obtained through an open records request.

Melody Webb, a spokeswoman for the DA’s office, said Wednesday they are unable to comment. A message left at a phone number listed on tax forms for the foundation was not returned.