Four Palm Beach County attorneys among 15 disciplined by Florida Supreme Court

The Florida Supreme Court recently disciplined 15 attorneys, disbarring four, revoking the license of three, suspending six and publicly reprimanding two. The orders were issued from June 6 to Aug. 24.

The attorneys represent law practices from across the state. Court orders are not final until time expires for the disciplined attorney to file a rehearing motion. The filing of such a motion does not alter the effective date of the discipline, according to The Florida Bar.

Disbarred lawyers may not reapply for admission for five years, after completing a background check and retaking the Bar exam. Attorneys suspended for 91 days and longer must undergo a process to regain their law licenses, including proving rehabilitation. Revocation is tantamount to disbarment.

Tampa

Benjamin Waldo Buck Jr., disciplinary revocation with leave to seek readmission after five years. Admitted to practice in 2015, Buck tendered a petition for disciplinary revocation based on allegations of engaging in a pattern of neglect and failure to communicate with his clients. Buck also failed to appear at numerous hearings and failed to respond to orders to show cause in cases across Florida.

Teresa Marie Gaffney, permanent disbarment. Admitted to practice in 1984, Gaffney was permanently disbarred from the practice of law for her pattern of engaging in improper delay tactics over the course of litigation; reckless, impugning and disparaging commentary about the judiciary; and engaging in conduct contrary to honesty and justice that was prejudicial to the administration of justice. Gaffney’s misconduct continued throughout her disciplinary proceedings.

Wayne Vincent Harper, disbarred, effective immediately as Harper was already suspended. Admitted to practice in 2004, Harper failed to comply with the terms and conditions set forth in the referee report and consent judgment previously approved by the Supreme Court.

Palm Beach

Kyle Charles Young, disciplinary revocation with leave to apply for readmission. Admitted to practice in 2008, Young was criminally charged with making false and fraudulent misrepresentations in a Paycheck Protection Program loan application on March 6. The criminal case disposition is pending.

Frank T. Noska, suspended until further order of the Court. Admitted to practice in 1982, Noska failed to respond to The Florida Bar File No. 2020-50,396 (15E). The Florida Bar filed its petition for contempt and order to show cause on May 15, 2023. On that same day, the Florida Supreme Court ordered Noska to show cause by May 30, 2023. Noska failed to file a response to the court’s order to show cause. By a court order dated July 31, 2023, Noska was held in contempt and suspended until he has fully responded in writing to an official bar inquiry, and until further order of the court.

West Palm Beach

Marc S. Reiner, public reprimand and ordered to attend The Florida Bar’s Professionalism Workshop and The Florida Bar Board Certification Review Course for Criminal Law. Admitted to practice in 2008, Reiner represented a client in a criminal matter.

The client was under pretrial supervision and monitored by a GPS ankle monitor. During the representation, Reiner met with the client with the permission of Pretrial Services but made stops during that meeting that were not specifically authorized. When questioned by the court regarding the stops, Reiner did not provide sufficient or clear responses as to the stops or as to his belief that those stops were permissible.

Boynton Beach

Joshua Todd Hill Hauserman, disbarred, effective immediately as Hauserman was already suspended. Admitted to practice in 2007, Hauserman failed to comply with the terms and conditions set forth in the referee report and consent judgment previously approved by the Supreme Court.

Miami

Adres Jaqueen Jackson-Whyte, disbarred. Admitted to practice in 2009, Jackson-Whyte misappropriated trust funds and failed to produce trust account records to the Bar.

Jackson-Whyte then destroyed client records despite being aware of the Bar’s investigation at the time and made payments in cash to a client so that his government disability payments would not be disturbed by a significant bank balance. The uncontested report of the referee was approved in an Aug. 17 court order.

Emelike Nwosuocha, suspended for six months. Admitted to practice in 2008, Nwosuocha filed a frivolous medical malpractice complaint and failed to pay the defendant the amount ordered. Nwosuocha also failed to timely respond to the Bar’s complaint or request for admissions and consequently was defaulted.

At the time of the final hearing, Nwosuocha still had not paid the amount due in attorney’s fees nor did he demonstrate remorse for his misconduct.

Fort Lauderdale

Kevin Lawrence Hagen, disciplinary revocation with leave to seek readmission after five years. Admitted to practice in 1994, Hagen was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371.

Clearwater

Lee Segal, suspended for one year. Admitted to practice in 2007, Segal engaged in misconduct including conflict of interests with his clients and evasive and misrepresentative statements made to the courts in three different matters. Segal’s conduct involved deceit and was prejudicial to the administration of justice.

Tavares

Paul Wesley Darby, suspended for 10 days and placed on probation for three years with monitoring by Florida Lawyers Assistance Inc. Admitted to practice in 2009, Darby pleaded no contest to reckless driving with alcohol and refusal to submit to a chemical/physical test in 2021. In 2022, in a separate misdemeanor matter, Darby pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash. Darby then violated his probation with an arrest and no contest plea to driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical/physical test.

He was credited with time served and received a 12-month period of probation with special conditions.

Sunrise

Kaysia Monica Earley, public reprimand and ordered to attend Ethics School. Admitted to practice in 2014, Earley engaged in campaign misconduct during a judicial election campaign, which included soliciting donations by handing out postcards and giving speeches that directed voters to her website that contained a “Donate Now” button.

Aventura

Lisa Jacobs, suspended for 91 days. Admitted to practice in 1999, Jacobs failed to comply with the terms and conditions set forth in the referee report and consent judgment previously approved by the Supreme Court.

Debary

Philip Sean Karle, suspended for 10 days and ordered to complete an office procedures and record-keeping analysis by and under the direction of the Diversion/Discipline Consultation Service. Admitted to practice in 2007, Karle failed to appear for several case-management conferences while representing a client in a family law matter.

The court ultimately dismissed the case and referred Karle to The Florida Bar. Karle advised that he did not appear at some of the case-management conference dates because the hearings were not placed on his calendar. After reviewing his emails, Karle determined that the notices of these dates were filtered out of his email Inbox and archived into “All Mail.” Karle refiled the case and personally paid the filing fee.

The Florida Supreme Court, The Florida Bar and its Department of Lawyer Regulation administer a statewide disciplinary system to enforce Supreme Court rules of professional conduct for the more than 110,000 members of The Florida Bar. Key discipline case files that are public record are posted to attorneys’ individual online Florida Bar profiles. To view discipline documents, follow these steps. Information on the discipline system and how to file a complaint are available at www.floridabar.org/attorneydiscipline.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida Bar report: Supreme Court disciplines 15 attorneys