Four people with alleged gang ties charged in shooting-death of Los Angeles police officer

Four people with alleged ties to a street gang have been charged in connection with the murder of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer, who was searching for a new home with his girlfriend when he was fatally shot earlier this week.

Luis Alfredo De La Rosa Rios, 29; Ernesto Cisneros, 22; Jesse Contreras, 34; and Rio’s girlfriend Haylee Marie Grisham, 18, were charged on Thursday in connection with the slaying of Fernando Arroyos, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Central California announced. They’re facing counts of violent crime in aid of racketeering and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Authorities believe three of the suspects are members of the Florencia 13 gang while the fourth is a girlfriend.

Arroyos, a three-year veteran with the department, was house-hunting with his girlfriend in unincorporated Los Angeles when he was killed. The couple had just exited their vehicle and were walking toward a residence when the suspects drove up in a black pickup truck around 9:00 p.m.

Rios and Cisneros are accused of confronting Arroyos, identified in court documents as “F.A.,” and robbing him at gunpoint. The suspects allegedly targeted him because of two silver chains or necklaces around his neck.

“At some point after Cisneros removed victim F.A.’s chains, victim F.A. and the two suspects exchanged gunfire,” according to the affidavit. “Victim F.A. ran toward an alley where he collapsed and the two suspects fled.”

When authorities arrived on the scene minutes later, they found the 27-year-old officer on the ground and unresponsive suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in a patrol car and pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s department has been investigating the case because the crime occurred in an unincorporated area of the county. They took the suspects into custody on Wednesday.

Authorities said they have also obtained surveillance video from area, which captured the entire deadly confrontation. It also shows Contreras exiting the vehicle and helping an apparently injured Cisneros out of the truck.

All of the suspects were expected to be transferred to federal custody Friday.