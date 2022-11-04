Four people arrested after 911 call

Nov. 4—VALDOSTA — Four people were arrested following a 911 call regarding people looking into vehicle windows in a motel parking lot.

At 4:42 a.m., Nov. 1, police arrived at a 1700 block Ellis Drive motel and stopped a car trying to leave the parking lot, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released late in the week.

Four people were inside the vehicle. Police said two people gave false names and police claimed to find cocaine, pills, drug-related gear, a shotgun and a handgun. Two people also had outstanding arrest warrants.

All of the occupants were transported to Lowndes County Jail, police said.

A 21-year-old Lowndes County man is charged with felony possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; a 30-year-old Valdosta man is charged with felony possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor giving false name and date of birth to law enforcement; a 24-year-old Valdosta woman is charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false name and date of birth to law enforcement; a 25-year-old Valdosta woman is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, police said.

"This was outstanding work by our patrol officers, who through thorough investigation, removed narcotics and firearms from our streets," VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.