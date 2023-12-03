Four people arrested for attempting to steal vehicles in Hyde Park, Boston Police say

Police on Saturday arrested four Boston residents for attempting to steal vehicles in Hyde Park, one day after some local residents woke up Friday morning to find their cars vandalized.

Jay Moses, 27, of Dorchester; Diamond Carter, 27, of Boston; Justin Creech, 24, of West Roxbury; and Thomas Perkins, 24, of Hyde Park were all arrested on Saturday and charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and attempted larceny of a motor vehicle.

At about 5:08 a.m. Saturday, Boston officers responded to the area of 1409 River St. for a report of shots fired, police said. Officers located ballistic evidence on scene. No injuries were reported.

As officers were searching the area for a shooting suspect or victim, officers learned that four suspects had just attempted to break into multiple motor vehicles, police said. Officers were advised that the motor vehicles were left running to warm up due to the cold weather.

Detectives responded to the area of Beaver and Cleveland streets and were told that the suspects moved the vehicles up the street, police said. Detectives were provided descriptions of the suspects, and broadcasted it to responding officers.

Officers investigating the shooting scene saw four suspects matching the descriptions of the suspects involved in the motor vehicle break-ins, police said. Officers stopped all four suspects, and placed them into handcuffs.

A day earlier, around 8 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Maple Street for a report of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. When officers arrived, they found four cars on the street with their windows smashed out, according to a Boston Police report.

It was unclear Saturday if the four weekend arrests were connected to the vandalism to motor vehicles reported on Friday.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston detectives at 617-343-5607.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

All four suspects are expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW