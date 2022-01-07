3 charged with felonies after commercial burglary in Palm Desert

Three Coachella Valley residents have been charged with felonies after they were arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing merchandise from a retail store in Palm Desert.

Deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station responded to the 72-300 block of Highway 111, which is located at the intersection of Highway 111 and Fred Waring Drive, in Palm Desert regarding a report of grand theft from a retail location at 7:19 p.m.

Under California law, grand theft is the theft of more than $950 worth of property. The release did not specify the business.

According to Riverside Sheriff's Lt. Chris Willison, deputies found a suspect vehicle

matching the report's description in the 72-800 block of Highway 111, and as

they approached, one of the suspects ran away.

Authorities caught that suspect, and the remaining ones inside the vehicle, and took them into custody. The stolen property was found and returned, Willison said.

Sarah Cantu, 32, of Desert Hot Springs; Phillipe Gonzalez, 35, of Indio; Jose Perez, 39, of Indio and Devon Montoya, 26, of Indio were arrested. Cantu, Gonzalez and Perez have been charged with felonies. The charges are:

Perez: Six felony counts of burglary, six counts of grand theft over $950 and one count of committing an organized retail theft with intent to sell merchandise.

Cantu: Four felony counts of burglary, four counts of grand theft over $950 and one felony count of committing an organized retail theft with intent to sell merchandise.

Gonzalez: One felony count each of burglary, grand theft over $950 and committing an organized retail theft with intent to sell merchandise.

They were scheduled to appear at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Friday to be arraigned on those charges.

Montoya, meanwhile, posted $20,000 bail and will make her first court appearance on March 16. No formal charges have been filed in her case.

The City News Service contributed to this report.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Three people arrested in Palm Desert commercial burglary will face felonies