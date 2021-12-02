Four people arrested on drug charges in McDowell

Dec. 2—JOLO — Four people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was carried out by multiple law enforcement agencies in McDowell County.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office executed a search warrant about 10 p.m. Tuesday at a Jolo area residence in McDowell County, according to Deputy D.T. Martin.

The West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police assisted, Martin said.

Four individuals were arrested and charged with drug-related offenses, Martin said.

Dillon Bales, no age available, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, heroin; maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances; felony conspiracy; and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Fish & Game violations were turned over to the West Virginia Division Of Natural Resources Police.

Kaitlyn Mullins, no age available, was charged with possession with intent to deliver A Schedule I controlled substance, heroin;maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance; and felony conspiracy.

Teresa Collins, no age available, was charged with possession of A Schedule I controlled substance, heroin.

Clint Stacey, no age available, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, heroin and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

