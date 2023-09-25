Four people arrested after protest at sheriff's station in Victorville

During a Sunday protest at the sheriff’s station, Victorville deputies arrested four people.

The group was protesting in response to a 16-year-old girl being body-slammed by a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy on Friday night after a Victor Valley High School football game.

Authorities reported that at around 11 a.m. Sunday, a group of people held a protest at the sheriff’s station on Amargosa Road in Victorville. A deputy arrived at the west entrance to gain access to the Victorville station when multiple people allegedly surrounded and attempted to enter the deputy’s vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies used a loudspeaker several times to tell the crowd to disperse, but the group didn't leave. Additional deputies arrived, and the crowd eventually left, authorities said.

At around 12:33 p.m., near the intersection of Palmdale Road and McArt Road and about a block north of the sheriff’s station, deputies observed multiple people assaulting and pepper spraying an uninvolved citizen at a nearby business, sheriff’s officials stated.

While deputies attempted to help the man, multiple people allegedly obstructed and delayed deputies. One suspect assaulted a deputy who was in the process of making an arrest, according to police.

Suspects arrested

The suspects arrested by deputies included David Chavez, 27, of Riverside. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a caustic chemical and unlawful assembly.

Wendy Lujan, 40, of Pomona, was arrested for suspected assault with a caustic chemical, obstructing a peace officer, battery, and unlawful assembly.

Victor Alba, 30, of Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, battery, and unlawful assembly.

Wayne Freeman, 36, of Moreno Valley, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer and unlawful assembly.

All suspects were booked into custody at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

Activist’s video

Edin Alex Enamorado, a Los Angeles-based activist who helped lead Sunday's protest, said the group on Palmdale Road had planned to march back to the front of the station on Amargosa Road.

Enamorado’s YouTube livestream shows a Hyundai sedan attempting to exit the Mister Car Wash on Palmdale Road. At one point, the driver of the Hyundai is honking at protestors, and then a man is seen exiting the passenger's side of the car, confronting the protesters.

After the man is knocked to the ground twice, a deputy arrives shortly after the stream ends.

“There was a vehicle that was coming out of the car wash, and they tried to run over protestors,” Enamorado said. “A man opened the door, hit a woman, and then put his hands on my girlfriend. She defended herself, and they arrested her. They also arrested three other people unlawfully.”

'This matter is still under investigation'

The incident that sparked community outrage happened Friday night during the Victor Valley High School football game.

Around 6:30 p.m., Victorville deputies were called to the high school for reports of a large fight.

As seen in a video and based on witness statements, a deputy was trying to break up the fight when a girl allegedly lunged for the deputy's Pepper Ball gun. The deputy grabbed her, lifted her, and threw her down. The deputy was punched by a boy, who was later arrested at the game.

Priscilla Jeffers reported that her daughter, Faith, suffered traumatic injuries to her head and spine and was hospitalized after encountering a deputy.

Faith, a Victor Valley High School sophomore, was released from a Fontana hospital Sunday morning.

On Monday, Victor Valley Union High School District Superintendent Carl Coles issued a public statement regarding the incident that occurred Friday night at Victor Valley High.

"We continue to gather facts as we examine the distressing events after Friday night’s football game. We are fully cooperating with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in their investigation,” Coles stated. “We have contacted the family to offer support to the student who suffered injuries. We request the community’s patience as this matter is still under investigation."

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Four people arrested after protest at sheriff's station in Victorville