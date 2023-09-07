Four people arrested after search warrant executed in North Augusta

Sep. 7—Four people were arrested Wednesday after the execution of a search warrant in North Augusta.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher Shane Blitchington, Steven Burnett, Sara Loper and Tara Smith Wednesday morning after the execution of a search warrant at 18 Brookview Court.

Blitchington, 45, of Warrenville, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, second offense; possessing a gun as a convicted felon; possessing a stolen gun; and possessing a gun during the commission of a violent crime.

Burnett, 47, of North Augusta was charged with operating a stash house and possessing methamphetamine. Loper, 30, of North Augusta was charged with possessing methamphetamine. Smith, 40, of North Augusta, was charged with possession of marijuana.

A report detailing the arrests was not available Thursday afternoon.

Blitchington, Burnett, Loper and Smith remain in the Aiken County Detention Center as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

An Aiken County magistrate set Loper's bond at $5,000 and Smith's bond at $615.

Possible penalties

Blitchington:

* Trafficking in methamphetamine, second offense: 7-30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine;

* Possessing a gun as a convicted felon: up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,000;

* Possessing a stolen gun: up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,000; and

* Possessing a gun during the commission of a violent crime: up to five years in prison in addition to the sentence for the underlying crime.

Burnett:

* Operating a stash house: up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000; and

* Possessing methamphetamine: up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Loper:

* Possessing methamphetamine: up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Smith:

* Possessing marijuana: up to 30 days in prison or a fine of $100 to $200.