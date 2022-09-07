Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill

Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.

The 911 caller said they were confident the sawmill was stolen because the $40,000 to $50,000 piece of equipment was being dragged along the road.

When deputies arrived, they found the sawmill dropped in the middle of Sherburne Road and two men running toward the beige truck.

Deputies activated their lights and pursued the truck at a high rate of speed eastbound on Atterberry Road.

Deputies were unable to catch up to the truck.

An investigation revealed one of the people in the truck was Dillan J. Klepps, 31, of Forks.

At about 7:27 a.m., deputies responded to a report the beige truck had crashed through a property, striking a boulder, and the suspects ran into the woods.

At about 7:50 a.m., deputies spotted Jennifer K. Spencer, 31, of Port Orchard and Lance G. Smith, 35, of Port Orchard, walking nearby.

A resident identified Spencer and Smith as being with Klepps earlier that morning.

Spencer and Smith were arrested on charges of theft of the sawmill and booked into Clallam County Jail.

At about 9:42 a.m., deputies received another report of men running through a property in the 400 block of Parrish Road.

After a short foot pursuit, Klepps and Codey L. Cramer, 29, of Port Orchard, were detained and arrested.

Cramer was charged with theft and obstruction and Klepps was arrested for eluding, resisting arrest, obstruction, hit and run and theft. Both men were booked into the Clallam County Jail.