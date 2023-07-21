Four people arrested in shooting after victim advertised pot for sale on Instagram video

Three armed men and a teenager were arrested for allegedly trying to rob a man of his supply of marijuana after he advertised it for sale during a live Instagram video.

Antwann Thomas II, Willie Merritt and Ja'Lan Thompson, all 18, were arrested Wednesday on charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the July 12 shooting. They are being held at the Leon County Detention Facility. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on the same charges the night of the shooting.

According to the arrest report, the victim was at home on Warwick Street watching the suspects' live stream when he sent a comment that he had "a large amount of weed for sale." The suspects, all of whom were flashing guns on the video, drove to the victim's house allegedly planning to steal his marijuana.

When they arrived outside the house, they asked from their pick-up truck to "smell the weed to ensure its quality" but then demanded to inspect all it, the report says. One of the suspects in the car held the victims at gun point and threatened to shoot if he didn't hand over the drugs.

When the victim ran back to his house, one of the suspects in the car shot, striking him in the forearm. The victim, who didn't initially realize he'd been shot, was later treated at a local hospital and released.

The Tallahassee Police Department is continuing to investigate. A police spokesperson said more people could be arrested in the incident.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on Twitter @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Four arrested in shooting after victim advertised pot on Instragram video