Four people arrested, shots fired at Independence police during pursuit that ended in KC

Police arrested four people after shots were fired at officers during a chase that stretched from Independence to Kansas City Wednesday morning, a police spokesman said.

Police are searching for a possible fifth person, who might have ran from the vehicle at the end of the chase, said Officer Jack Taylor, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department. Officers were looking at video to try to determine how many people fled from the car.

The chase began about 10:30 a.m. when officers spotted a vehicle that was thought to have been involved in an armed disturbance in the 1200 block of South Franklin Drive in Independence, Taylor said. The nature of the disturbance was still being investigated.

When officers attempted to pull over the car at Truman Road and Menown Avenue, the vehicle sped away headed west on Truman.

Officers pursued the vehicle and during the chase, multiple shots were fired at officers, Taylor said. No officers were injured. The chase ended near East 31st Street and Donnelly Avenue in Kansas City, where the suspects fled from the vehicle.

Police arrested four people and were looking for a fifth person. Anyone in the area was being urged to be cautious and to call 911 if they saw anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, Taylor said.