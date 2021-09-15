Four people stabbed during robbery at La Gran Plaza in south Fort Worth, police say

David Silva Ramirez
·1 min read

Four people were stabbed by a man during a robbery at La Gran Plaza shopping center in south Fort Worth on Monday afternoon, according to Fort Worth police.



At about 4:30 p.m., police units were dispatched to 4200 South Freeway off Interstate 35 on a stabbing call and a robbery call at a jewelry store inside the shopping center.



A man was inside with a sharp metal object and assaulted four people. The man was arrested and is currently in custody, police said Monday evening.



One victim was taken to a hospital with an injury that authorities said was not life-threatening.

