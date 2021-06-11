Four people charged in alleged 'gunfight' amid Duluth homicide

DULUTH – Five people have now been charged in relation to a downtown Duluth homicide in May after "multiple shooters had engaged in what appeared to be a gunfight in the street," according to a police report.

Patrick W. Battees Jr., of Proctor, who turns 18 next week, remains at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center on a second-degree murder charge. He is accused of shooting Juamada K. Anderson on a downtown Duluth street the evening of May 22. Authorities say Battees fired into a crowd of people following a fight, killing Anderson, and was arrested soon after. The incident is Duluth's first homicide of 2021.

Battees is scheduled to undergo a mental competency review next week to determine if he is fit to stand trial, attorneys said at a hearing Thursday.

The four other people who were charged were involved in a "secondary" shooting incident following the homicide, police have said. Several shots were fired at Battees as he fled the scene, though no one was harmed, court documents say. Surveillance video showed eight people were in the area at the time.

Four Duluth residents now face an assortment of felony charges related to the incident: Tyrone D. Childs, 35; Markus S. Morris, 31; Laurel L. Ladd, 25; and a 17-year-old boy.

According to the charges, Childs faces four felonies, including drive-by shooting, and admitted to shooting from his vehicle and handing "firearm to a juvenile male." The 17-year-old boy, also charged with four felonies, "admitted he had fired five times," according to court documents.

Morris faces two felony charges, and the documents allege he fired two shots toward a fleeing Battees. Court documents say he handed a gun to Ladd, who is charged with aiding an offender, and they left the scene together.

Brooks Johnson • 218-491-6496