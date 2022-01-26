Four people charged with crimes for Jan. 17 homicide of Kaukauna man

MILWAUKEE – Four people face charges related to the Jan. 17 shooting death of a Kaukauna man.

Adam R. McCormick, 34, was killed around 2:20 a.m. in the basement of a residence in the 2000 block of West Fairmount Avenue in Milwaukee, according to police.

Later that day, his body was located in a vehicle in Cambridge.

Mack Darrell Chambliss, 48, of Milwaukee, faces charges in Milwaukee County Circuit Court for first-degree reckless homicide, possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony and hiding a corpse. Angelina Ruesch, 28, of Hartland, is charged with hiding a corpse and aiding a felon. Danelle Eaton, 35, of Milwaukee, is charged with hiding a corpse and aiding a felon, and Melissa Calvert, 34, of Milwaukee, is charged with possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony and aiding a felon.

According to a criminal complaint filed Saturday, nearby residents said they heard two gunshots, as well as a voice stating "clean up the basement," then saw two individuals place a body in a Mercedes-Benz at 2036 Fairmount Ave.

A witness at the residence said an argument took place between Chambliss and an unknown man. According to the criminal complaint, the witness said Chambliss pistol-whipped the man and shouted "you tried to set me up!" before shooting him.

The witness said Eaton and Ruesch carried the victim to Chambliss' Mercedes, where Chambliss and Ruesch loaded the body into the car. Eaton then told Chambliss to help clean the basement, before Eaton loaded a bag of clothes and the basement carpet into her car's trunk.

Upon investigation, a police officer reported seeing fresh blood on the residence's front porch and bloody footsteps leading to the basement, which had a strong smell of bleach, the criminal complaint said. Forensic investigators determined blood had been in the basement, and a spent brass 9mm casing was found in an open black duffel bag, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, police found Calvert behind a garage at 8828 W. Fairmount Ave., at the site of an active fire. She wore rubber gloves and had a firearm at her waist. In an interview with a detective, Calvert said Eaton asked her to burn a bag of clothes in the fire pit, the complaint said.

Story continues

Around 7:40 p.m. Jan. 17, Dane County Sheriff's deputies went to a BP gas station following reports a woman was asking people for money and a ride, according to a Dane County news release. Deputies found the woman, identified as Ruesch, at a nearby home. Ruesch was armed with a pistol, and deputies deployed a Taser, which was ineffective, the news release said. She was eventually physically restrained by police and taken into custody.

Ruesch faces additional charges in Dane County for her actions while being apprehended by police, the criminal complaint said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the pistol Ruesch had when she was arrested matched the casing recovered at the homicide scene, according to the criminal complaint.

Police located McCormick's body hidden under blankets in the back seat of the Mercedes-Benz, which Ruesch was traveling in and had left parked at a nearby Piggly Wiggly.

A resident of the address where Ruesch was located said they did not know Ruesch, and that she had approached the driveway and asked them for either a ride or to use their phone. The resident told police they allowed Ruesch to use their phone, and they overheard her speaking with a male voice. Police matched the phone number to a phone used by Chambliss, the criminal complaint said.

According to the complaint, an anonymous individual said that prior to the homicide, they had been staying for about a week at the Chambliss' residence on 41st Street, along with several other people, including Chambliss, Ruesch and McCormick. The individual said McCormick was romantically linked to Ruesch, while Ruesch reportedly had romantic feelings for Chambliss.

Around 5 p.m. Jan. 16, the evening before McCormick was killed, the individual said McCormick came downstairs crying, and said that he and Ruesch were breaking up. Around 6 p.m., McCormick, Ruesch and Chambliss left in a Mercedes-Benz and did not return. Police later found registration for the Mercedes-Benz at Chambliss' address, the criminal complaint said.

A forensic examination found that McCormick died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to the complaint.

Eaton and Calvert appeared in court Saturday. A warrant for Chambliss' arrest was issued Monday.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Four people charged with crimes for Jan. 17 homicide of Kaukauna man