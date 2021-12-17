Four people charged after ‘donut’ stunt shuts down part of I-40 in Raleigh on Saturday

Four people, including at least one teenager, face charges related to stunts that shut down part of Interstate 40 on Saturday night, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Charges have been filed against the following individuals, said patrol spokesperson Sgt. Christopher Knox:

▪ Brayan Alexander Mejia Gamez, 17, of Durham, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, speeding, reckless driving, and driving without a license.

▪ Michael Jamal Myatt, 27, of Raleigh, was charged with careless and reckless driving.

▪ Larry Levon Stephens, 26, of Raleigh, was charged with aiding and abetting reckless driving, and impeding traffic.

Knox said that a juvenile petition was issued for a fourth individual, a minor who was not identified.

Troopers responded to reports of vehicles blocking all eastbound lanes of I-40 near Aviation Parkway, close to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Knox said.

The vehicles were reported to be performing “donuts,” maneuvers in which drivers spin their cars in circles.

Video posted on Instagram and obtained by WRAL showed at least two cars spinning in circles in the middle of the highway, while a small crowd of people stood nearby cheering them on.

Troopers arrived at the scene and cleared the highway, which led to the people involved in the stunts to disperse, and for troopers to engage in two pursuits, Knox said.