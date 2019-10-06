Four People Dead, Five Injured After Shooter Opens Fire in Kansas City Tequila Bar

Four people are dead and five are injured after two gunmen opened fire in the Tequila KC bar in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, early Sunday morning, according to Police spokesman Thomas Tomasic. The gunmen are still at large.

The Associated Press reports that the shooting stemmed from an earlier altercation at the private club-like bar after which the two gunmen reportedly returned with weapons. Local media reported early on that the shooter or shooters walked into the popular tequila bar on 10th and Central Ave. and opened fire.

Tomasic told reporters at the scene that there were about 40 people in the bar at the time of the shooting, and that many of them left a trail of blood as they escaped. He told reporters, including the Associated Press, that a clear picture had not yet emerged. “Obviously being a bar at 1:30, stories vary a lot,” he said, according to the A.P.

Tomasic earlier told CNN that police arrived to find four dead people inside the bar but that they did not have an accurate description of the suspects. “We do not have a good enough description yet, to put anything out for a suspect, or suspects, we don’t even know how many,” he said.

The five injured people are reportedly in stable condition. The victims were all men, ranging from their mid-20s to mid-50s.

On Sunday, the Kansas City division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that they were also involved in the investigation to find the perpetrators.

This story is developing.

