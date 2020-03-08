4 people dead in suspected early morning murder-suicide

Four people are dead as a result of a suspected murder-suicide early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 a.m. when authorities in Fort Bend County, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting at a home west of Houston.

Incident: 9200 Sabastian Dr., Houston. 4 deceased on scene. Apparent murder/suicide. @SheriffTNehls en route to scene. pic.twitter.com/0uVDCPi6XX — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) March 8, 2020

When the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office arrived they discovered four people shot to death inside the home.

The circumstances around the deaths have not yet been disclosed and the identities and ages of the suspect and victims is currently not known.

Sheriff Troy Nehls is expected to provide updates on Sunday.

Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing.

