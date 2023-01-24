Four people detained, three shot in Bradenton shooting, police say

The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people injured and four people detained on Monday.

Officers have charged Jerome Williams, 20, Tyreak Allen, 20, Shamar Mobley, 20, and Kobe Brooks, 19, in connection to the shooting.

Officials said that at 5 p.m., the suspects approached a home on 10th Avenue West and encountered the victims. At least 50 rounds were fired and left two victims hospitalized and one in critical condition.

Following the shooting, several people fled the scene, and officers spotted one of the cars that fled after it crashed.

A gray car left the area of the shooting at a high speed and crashed near the intersection of 13th Avenue West and First Street. The driver and passengers ran away from the crash site, and four people were detained from the crash. There were no injuries reported from the crash, officials said.

Search warrants have led to the seizure of six weapons, two of them having been stolen out of Manatee County, officials said.

Williams has been charged with attempted murder while engaged in a felony offense and fleeing from an officer; Allen was charged with attempted murder while engaged in a felony offense and obstruction; Mobley was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis over 20 grams; and Brooks was charged with obstruction.

Police detectives continue to process evidence from the scene of the shooting and the crash.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bradenton car crash follows three-person shooting, police say