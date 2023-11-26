Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at North Carolina homeless encampment

Four people were found dead at a homeless encampment in North Carolina on Sunday.

Deputies responded to shots fired near the encampment just outside of Autryville at around 9:30 a.m., WNCN reported.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment but told WNCN that two women and two men were found with gunshot wounds in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

“There is no apparent danger to the public,” the sheriff’s office told WNCN.

WRAL News reported that three of the bodies were found outside a tent, but police did not specify where the fourth was found. No additional information on motive was released.

The encampment was located in a rural area, according to WTVD. WRAL News described the area as a long private road filled with large puddles.

Autryville is about 55 miles south of Raleigh.

