Four people found dead in East Texas home, and police search for 'person of interest'

Authorities are searching for a person of interest after four bodies were found in a Cherokee County, Texas, home, officials said Tuesday.

Four bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds at a home between Troup and New Summerfield, roughly 10 miles outside of Jacksonville, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 emergency call was placed Tuesday morning regarding the incident, but Sheriff Brent Dickson said it was unclear who it came from.

Police are searching for a 2017 Dodge Challenger.

No other information was released about the person, and no details were reported about the victims.

Dickson will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. local time to provide an update about the shooting.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office but did not immediately receive a response.

