Four people found dead in SUV parked in Wisconsin cornfield

Four dead bodies were found by law enforcement in a vehicle parked in a Wisconsin cornfield over the weekend.

The bodies of two men and two women were discovered in a “black SUV that was driven into a standing cornfield off of a rural road” and then abandoned, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. All four victims died of gunshot wounds and had been dead less than 24 hours when found, officials said.

Officials said on Tuesday they have yet to determine a motive or a link between the four dead people and the community.

The victims were identified as Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Loyace Foreman, 35; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30. All four are from Minnesota, police said, according to the Belleville News-Democrat. Two of them were brother and sister, and the other two were reportedly dating.

A local farmer discovered the van in northern Dunn County and called 911 around 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to officials. After officers arrived on the scene, they asked community members if they saw anyone “going to residence(s) to ask for a ride early Sunday morning or late Saturday night.”

Police suspect the black SUV, which had Minnesota license plates, may have been traveling with “a second dark-colored SUV."

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of these victims,” Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said Tuesday. “I wish we could release more details, but we have to balance the public’s desire to know the details with running the risk of harming our investigation and losing evidence for building a good homicide case.”

Authorities said the community is not believed to be in danger at this time because “the suspect or suspects left the area after abandoning the SUV in the cornfield.”

Bygd said the department does not suspect crime is involved but stressed: "Everybody is a suspect at this point. We're looking at every possibility. Hopefully, arrests will be made soon."

