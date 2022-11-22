Four people found killed at marijuana farm, Oklahoma cops say. ‘A lot to unravel’

A suspect remains on the loose after authorities said they discovered four homicide victims at an Oklahoma marijuana farm.

The Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office was initially dispatched to the marijuana grow farm on Sunday, Nov. 20, near Hennessey for a “call of a hostage situation,” the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. When the deputies arrived, they found four homicide victims and one injured victim.

The injured victim was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital, where their condition is unknown, Capt. Stan Florence said in a news briefing streamed by the Enid News & Eagle.

Florence said the victims are male and female but did not provide identifying information. The victims “live and work on the farm grounds,” KOCO reported.

They all died “from apparent gunshot wounds,” Kingfisher County Sheriff Dennis Banther told the Kingfisher Times & Free Press.

Authorities had identified a suspect by Monday and were continuing their search, Florence said.

Florence said the suspect knew the victims, but it’s unclear if they are related or co-workers.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for the male suspect, who is believed to have fled the area, the Times & Free Press reported.

“We’re still in the early stages. There is a lot to unravel with this case,” Florence said Monday.

Authorities confirmed to KOCO that the 10-acre marijuana farm had an active license.

Hennessey is about 70 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

