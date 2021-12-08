Four people found shot dead inside home on Milwaukee's south side in apparent murder-suicide

Four people were found dead inside a home on Milwaukee's south side. Police responded to the 3100 block of South 49th Street Wednesday.

Four people were found dead inside a home Wednesday on Milwaukee's south side after, police say, one person apparently shot three others and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Milwaukee police released little information Wednesday afternoon about the victims but said three adults and one juvenile were killed. Ages were not released.

According to a news release, police responded about 11:45 a.m. to the 3100 block of South 49th Street to check on someone's welfare.

Inside the home, officers found the four people dead of gunshot wounds.

"The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, there is no active threat to the public," police said in the news release.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app to remain anonymous.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee shooting deaths: Four dead in murder-suicide on south side