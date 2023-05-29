Four people hit by gunfire in two incidents in Middletown this weekend

May 29—Four people have been shot this weekend in Middletown and police say the victims are not cooperating with the investigations.

The latest shooting incident happened 3:08 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Avenue when two males were hit by gunfire. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Maj. Eric Crank, acting Middletown police chief, said the gun violence on Roosevelt involved a vehicle being hit by bullets.

On Friday night two males were shot while sitting on the porch of a residence in the 200 block of Shafor Street about 9:30 p.m. The victims were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crank said detectives are continuing to investigate both incidents but do not know if they are related "because the victims are not cooperating. They are not saying a word to us."

He added in both incidents victims and others are saying it was just random, "We know that it not true. They don't shoot up a house and they don't drive by a car and shoot it while it is driving down the road without a reason."

As of 11 a.m. there have been no arrests and all victims are alive.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733 or police dispatch center at 513-425-7700.